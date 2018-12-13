Related content

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 12 December 2018 was 761.84p (ex income) 763.98p (cum income).

13 December 2018