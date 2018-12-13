13/12/2018 13:09:00

Related content
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 13

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 12 December 2018 was 2593.03p (ex income) 2606.85p ex dividend (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

13 December 2018

