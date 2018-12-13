12/12/2018 23:13:33

NexusTours increases its offer of destinations with the integration of Grenada, Tobago and Barbados to its NexusCube distribution platform

CANCÚN, Mexico, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexusTours continues to consolidate its presence as the most relevant DMC for the Caribbean destinations with the inclusion of Barbados, Tobago and Granada in their new NexusCube on-line distribution platform. From this 17th of December, it is possible to access in real time to the most complete transportation offer (shared, private and luxury from all airports and ports), a wide range of accommodation, all kinds of activities and the most complete customer service on each new destination.

This way, these unique and attractive Caribbean destinations are incorporated into the value proposition of NexusTours, reinforcing their leadership as a distributor of tourism services in the region, and also its strategy and vocation as DMC, operating with own resources, and offering the same level of quality and standards of satisfaction with those that already have in the 18 countries and 51 destinations that are part of the extensive network of NexusTours offices.

"With the beginning of this new stage of expansion, where we aim to reach 50 new countries in the next 3 years, we will definitively consolidate our leadership in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America, extending it to the rest of the American continent in this first stage.

In parallel, and without losing our DNA as DMC and Local Experts, we intend that NexusCube means for the sector a technological game changer in the distribution of tourism services, offering to our modern Travel Partners tools that allow them to increase their business and their reservations, offering our services in destination with immediate confirmation through our new channels:

  • XML integrations with latest generation API´s with the reservation systems of any travel agency, OTA and Tour operator”

Stresses and confirms President Destination Services, Ruben Gutierrez.

ABOUT NEXUSTOURS

We are the leading Destination Management Company in the region, with a presence in 18 countries and 51 destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America, transporting more than 2 million passengers per year. We are part of Sunwing Travel Group, and backed up by more than 20 years of experience, and with our NexusCube tourism services distribution platform is possible to access our modern fleet of own vehicles for transfers, excursion operations, car rental services, hotel reservation and activities. We have the most complete service program in destination, both in airports and through our Tour Desk and Hospitality Desks in hotels. Excellence in assistance and service are our greatest commitment; so we offer the most modern customer service channels 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, through our Contact Center, website, Chat-On-Line service, and our App Connect2Nexus, where travelers can find all the necessary information and communicate for free with our team of professionals.

In addition to the tour operators of our group, such as Sunwing Vacations, Signature Vacations and Vacation Express, we are honored to have the confidence of more than 500 first-class Tour Operators, leaders in their markets in Latin America, Mexico and Europe, among them, TUI Travel Group.

For more general inquiries visit

https://corporate.nexustours.com/corporate/

                                                         

For any questions related to media please contact;

Alejandra Martínez de Alva

External Communications coordinator

almartinez@nexustours.com

NexusTours

﻿

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d57e0fc-e58b-42fa-854c-fa4308e00730

Logo Nexus 1.png

