Premera announces investment in Alaska

Anchorage, Ala., Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premera Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alaska, through its Premera Social Impact program, today announced $212,000 in grants to four  nonprofit organizations to expand behavioral health facilities and increase access to health care services.

Premera Social Impact Program, which launched in 2017, focuses on awarding grants to organizations that support behavioral health solutions, particularly in underserved communities. 

“It is difficult to access services given the weather and transportation issues,” said Paul Hollie, who leads Premera Social Impact. “Promoting access to necessary care is a priority for these nonprofits, as well as for Premera.” 

Grants were awarded to the following organizations: 

Abused Women’s AID will receive $100,000 to expand mental health and substance abuse partnerships as well as connect women of color with culturally supportive resources. 

Anchorage Project Access will receive $20,000 to expand its outreach services for individuals who experience mental illness, homelessness and other health conditions. APA works to improve health equity by providing trauma informed care to highly vulnerable low-income individuals. by helping them access health insurance and/or donated health care through extensive partnerships with local health care and homeless service providers.

My House, in Wasilla, will receive $25,000 to help teens struggling with homelessness and addiction. The program operates a café, thrift shop and drop-in center for youth in need.

NAMI Anchorage will receive $67,000 to launch a program to make support groups accessible through online offerings. This program aims to connect NAMI to families who are underserved due to barriers like transportation, childcare, access challenges or caregiver responsibilities. The nonprofit’s mission is to provide support, education, and advocacy for individuals affected by mental illness, their families, friends, and community.

To learn more about Premera Social Impact, read the company’s community giving report.

About Premera Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alaska

Premera Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alaska, which has operated in Alaska since 1952, is a not-for-profit, independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Premera and its family of companies provide comprehensive health benefits and tailored services to approximately 2 million people, from individuals to Fortune 100 companies.

Bo Jungmayer

Premera Blue Cross

425-921-0717

bo.jungmayer@premera.com

