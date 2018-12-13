13/12/2018 16:59:23

Reminder- Pluristem Therapeutics to Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting on Peripheral Artery Disease Tomorrow

HAIFA, Israel, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:PSTI) (TASE:PSTI), a leading regenerative medicine company developing novel placenta-based cell therapy products, will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) meeting on Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) tomorrow, December 14, 2018 at 8am-9:30am EST, in New York City.

The meeting will feature presentations by KOLs John Lantis, MD, Vice Chairman of the Department of Surgery and Chief of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery at Mount Sinai West, and Mary L. Yost, MBA, Co-Founder of The Sage Group, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical needs, the economic impact, and potential market opportunities for treating patients with PAD. Both KOLs will be available at the conclusion of the event to answer questions.

Pluristem's management team will also provide a corporate overview of the company's development strategy and recent achievements. Of note, the FDA recently approved an Expanded Access Program (EAP) for PLX-PAD in CLI patients. It is estimated that 5-6 million people in U.S. and Europe suffer from CLI, and this number is projected to grow, with an estimated cost of $25 billion per year in the U.S. alone.

This event is intended for institutional investors, sell-side analysts, investment bankers, and business development professionals only. Please RSVP in advance if you plan to attend, as space is limited.  For those who are unable to attend in person, a live webcast and replay will be accessible here.  If you would like to ask a question during the live Q&A, please submit your request via email.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company developing novel placenta-based cell therapy products. The Company has reported robust clinical trial data in multiple indications for its patented PLX cells and is entering late stage trials in several indications. PLX cell products release a range of therapeutic proteins in response to inflammation, ischemia, muscle trauma, hematological disorders, and radiation damage. The cells are grown using the Company's proprietary three-dimensional expansion technology and can be administered to patients off-the-shelf, without tissue matching. Pluristem has a strong intellectual property position; Company-owned and operated, GMP-certified manufacturing and research facilities; strategic relationships with major research institutions; and a seasoned management team.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the estimated growth in the population in the U.S. and Europe suffering from CLI and projected cost of treatment of CLI in the U.S. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of Pluristem only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; we may encounter delays or obstacles in launching and/or successfully completing our clinical trials; our products may not be approved by regulatory agencies, our technology may not be validated as we progress further and our methods may not be accepted by the scientific community; we may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties may develop with our process; our products may wind up being more expensive than we anticipate; results in the laboratory may not translate to equally good results in real clinical settings; results of preclinical studies may not correlate with the results of human clinical trials; our patents may not be sufficient; our products may harm recipients; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of Pluristem to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Pluristem undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Pluristem, reference is made to Pluristem's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission

Contact:                                   

Efrat Kaduri

Head of Investor and Public Relations

972-74-7108600

efratk@pluristem.com

Karine Kleinhaus, MD, MPH

Divisional VP, North America

1-914-512-4109

karinek@pluristem.com

