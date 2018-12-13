13/12/2018 13:01:00

RollWorks Boosts Platform for Account-Based Marketers with New Ways to Find and Reach Target Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Gartner, the average B2B deal requires 6.8 people to sign off before a deal is made. As the group of decision makers involved in a purchase expands, marketers need new tools to reach customers during their buying journey. To meet this need, RollWorks, a division of AdRoll Group, today announced new ad retargeting capabilities designed to increase the likelihood of closing deals by helping marketing and sales teams reach and influence the entire buying committee.

Account-based retargeting

amplifies retargeting efforts by combining the value of account-based marketing with the proven success of retargeting and prospecting. An entirely new way to advertise, this feature allows marketers to map site visitors back to accounts, and then expand the contact list from beyond those visitors to the larger buying committee at those accounts. The result is a high performing, account-centric retargeting campaign focused on high-intent accounts.

The new account-based features complement RollWorks’ robust digital advertising capabilities to engage accounts and their key buyers. Whether marketers have a list of accounts, a defined ideal customer profile (ICP), or nothing more than site traffic, RollWorks offerings can find, engage, and nurture key contacts and influence those accounts to become customers. RollWorks customers are able to target specific contacts with campaigns and reach an average of 91% of contacts after a 30 day campaign, which is expected to further increase following AdRoll Group’s recent Growlabs acquisition.

“RollWorks has proven success with its account-based advertising product for firmographic targeting, lookalike targeting, and retargeting,” said Mihir Nanavati, vice president of product at RollWorks, AdRoll Group. “With our innovation in account-based retargeting, customers can expand within an account and bring multiple decision makers from key accounts back to their website. It’s a new twist on a proven performer that makes sense for B2B marketers.”

RollWorks customers can leverage the new account-based retargeting capability where they can:

  • Select key website pages to find the cookies and then map to domains for accounts visiting that page.

  • Layer firmographic filters to identify the attributes that match their ideal customer profile. RollWorks then amplifies the reach and finds additional cookies that match that account audience.

  • Win new business by surrounding the buying committee, not just one contact, with digital advertising and targeted messages.

About RollWorks, a division of AdRoll Group

RollWorks, a division of AdRoll Group, offers ambitious B2B companies a SaaS platform to confidently grow revenue. Its  proprietary data and  AI delivers better results by reaching and engaging more of the right people in the right accounts. Whether looking to generate more leads through inbound and outbound tactics, amplify nurture campaigns, or accelerate sales pipeline to close -- RollWorks targeted display and social advertising helps marketers do more with their marketing campaigns. Take the lead and visit www.rollworks.com.

About AdRoll Group

AdRoll Group has been on a mission to accelerate growth for companies, big and small, since 2007.   Our technology powers a suite of data-driven marketing and advertising solutions, AdRoll - for ambitious commerce companies and RollWorks - for ambitious B2B companies. AdRoll Group has empowered over 37,000 AdRoll and RollWorks customers worldwide to understand, attract and engage buyers, driving growth for their businesses.

AdRoll Group is a privately-held company headquartered in San Francisco, CA. AdRoll Group’s solutions honor the best practices for data use and privacy of leading associations including the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI) and the Digital Advertising Alliance’s (DAA) App Choices programs. Learn more about AdRoll Group at adrollgroup.com

Media Contact

Hotwire

adrollus@hotwireglobal.com

RollWorks is a trademark of AdRoll Group.

