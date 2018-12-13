13/12/2018 17:10:22

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders It Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Welbilt, Inc. Investors and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 11, 2019

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Welbilt, Inc. between February 24, 2017, and November 2, 2018. You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky has commenced the class action Schlimm v. Welbilt, Inc. (8:18-cv-03007) in the USDC for the Middle District of Florida. To get more information go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/welbilt-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, Welbilt made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (ii) the Company was incorrectly recording the tax basis of foreign subsidiaries and the amortization of their intangible assets; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Welbilt’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On November 5, 2018, Welbilt filed a Form 8-K for its Q3 2018, stating that “During the third quarter of 2018, the Company identified errors in the tax basis of a foreign subsidiary and incorrect amortization of the intangible assets held by the same entity… In addition, the Company discovered certain intercompany transactions were not recorded on a timely basis.” As a result of these errors, Welbilt announced that “the consolidated financial statements of the Company as of and for the year ended December 31, 2016 will be restated, and as of and for the years ended December 31, 2015 and 2017 are expected to be revised.”

If you suffered a loss in Welbilt you have until February 11, 2019to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006           

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free:  (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com 

