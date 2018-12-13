13/12/2018 22:03:58

Stonybrook Capital's Ravi Arps Featured by AM Best TV on Surplus Notes

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ravi Arps, a Managing Director and Member of the Board of Stonybrook Capital was featured on AM Best TV in an interview discussing the broader market for surplus notes. Ravi illustrated the fragmented nature of the market, the developments arising out of the 2008 financial crisis, and the implications for issuers of this particular niche security.

The full interview can be seen here (click here). 

Joseph Scheerer, CEO of Stonybrook Capital, commented that "at Stonybrook Capital we are extremely proud to be featured by the esteemed and premier rating agency and hope that our perspectives are useful to our clients. We as a firm, and Ravi in particular, are laser focused on this segment."

About Stonybrook Capital

Stonybrook Capital is a premier merchant and investment banking that focuses exclusively on the insurance industry. Stonybrook Capital's member company, Stonybrook Risk Management, a licensed reinsurance intermediary, provides turnkey reinsurance solutions and risk management advisory. Stonybrook Ventures, a sub-division of Stonybrook Capital, offers fund placement as well as investor relations for insurance-related funds.

