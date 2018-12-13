Tecogen Announces Six Chillers Sold for Indoor Growing

Related content

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean, natural gas powered on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce three separate Tecochill orders into the burgeoning indoor cultivation industry. The three projects, located in Florida and Massachusetts, collectively consist of four 150/200 ton STx Tecochill systems and two 400 ton DTx Tecochill systems. All six units are expected to be delivered and operational in the first half of 2019.

“The indoor cultivation industry as a whole has tremendous energy needs to produce many high value crops reliably and consistently as possible” noted Stephen Lafaille, Director of Business Development at Tecogen. “The Tecochill product delivers reliable, cost-effective energy savings that is becoming standard practice for the production of these high value crops.”

A 400-ton Tecochill DTx system typically eliminates approximately 250 kW of installed electric capacity. For growing facilities located in areas with limited electrical capacity, the Tecochill solution significantly reduces the power required from local utilities while providing substantial cost saving.

“Installing our Tecochill systems instead of traditional electric chillers allows site operators more flexibility with the power still used from the local utility” stated Benjamin Locke, Tecogen’s CEO. “In combination with our modular CHP systems, the Tecogen solution is the most cost-effective way to reduce energy costs for indoor cultivation.”

The projects include full maintenance contracts to be serviced out of the Massachusetts factory service center and the new Tampa, Florida service center.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company is known for cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer’s carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment .

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, and Ultera are registered or pending trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements This press release contains “forward-looking statements” which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "likely," or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under “Risk Factors”, among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: fluctuations in demand for our products and services, competing technological developments, issues relating to research and development, the availability of incentives, rebates, and tax benefits relating to our products and services, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products and services, integration of acquired business operations, and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms to fund existing operations and anticipated growth.

Tecogen Media & Investor Relations Contact Information:

Benjamin Locke, CEO

P: (781) 466-6402

E: Benjamin.Locke@Tecogen.com