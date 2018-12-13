13/12/2018 23:00:00

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date for Q4 2018 Operating Results

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced today executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter results on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET.  The related press release will be issued at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting https://dpregister.com/10127133 and will receive a unique PIN number, to be used when dialing in for the call for immediate access. Alternatively, participants may call 855.238.8901 at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to be placed into the call by an operator. International callers should dial 412.317.5218.

The call and corresponding presentation slides will be webcast live on the home page of the Company's website, https://investors.texascapitalbank.com.

An audio replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call. To access the replay, dial 877.344.7529 and use conference number 10127133. International callers should dial 412.317.0088 and enter the same conference number. This replay, as well as the webcast, will be available until February 23, 2019.

ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.  For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Heather Worley, 214.932.6646

heather.worley@texascapitalbank.com

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

