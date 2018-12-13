13/12/2018 13:02:43

Top 5 Global Convenience Store Chain Hires DataSource Inc. for Local Store Marketing Execution

KANSAS CITY, MO, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- DataSource, Inc., a leading provider of end-to-end integrated branded supply chain managed services, today announced that one of the world’s largest convenience store chains has signed a multi-year contract with DataSource to empower Local Store Marketing. The technology and service solution provides franchise owners the ability to more effectively target their local customers, driving increased revenue while maintaining brand standards.

The client is retaining DataSource to enable the franchisees and field operators to execute local marketing initiatives and foster community engagement quickly and easily with the same brand compliance as a national campaign. The combination of exceptional service, quality production, and world-class technology redefines processes, ensures brand consistency, and drives cost savings.

“We are excited to partner with one of the world’s leaders in the convenience store space to empower franchisees to execute enterprise level marketing campaigns with the customization required to support the local landscape.” said DataSource’s Chief Executive Officer, Phil Schoonmaker. “We are confident DataSource will improve efficiencies and cut operating costs, drive ROI, and ultimately support corporate and franchise growth.”

About DataSource

DataSource is a leading service provider to multi-location brands helping to optimize the execution of a wide range of marketing and operations communications. Based in Kansas City, Missouri, DataSource specializes in helping companies get more value from the printed materials they use to do business every day. The company focuses exclusively in this category to get the most from technology and process for their clients. Clients rely on DataSource to find significant savings, enhance quality, and increase speed-to-market. The organization flexes based on client need, scaling from transactional support to managing the entire print and fulfillment function from start to finish so the client can invest their time and resources back into their core business. For more information, visit DataSource at www.data-source.com.

Jen Zamzow

816-483-3282

jzamzow@data-source.com

DataSource Inc.jpg

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

