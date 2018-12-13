13/12/2018 09:00:00

Top Scottish Law Firm Stronachs Implements iManage Work for Document and Email Management

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that Stronachs LLP – one of Scotland’s leading independent law firms – has selected iManage Work for its document and email management, all in the iManage Cloud.

“The goal was to move to iManage,” said Ken Roberts, IT Manager, Stronachs. “All my research on iManage – including its prevalence among the top 200 UK law firms – showed that it was truly a superior Work Product Management platform. From a future-proofing perspective, we felt it made the most sense to go with iManage Cloud.”

With iManage Cloud, Stronachs has been able to search and find critical files – and gain secure access from remote work locations – much easier than with its previous system, enhancing firm productivity. Additionally, iManage Cloud removes the burden of product upgrades and updates from the firm, simplifying IT administration.

“By moving to iManage Cloud, we’re always on the latest version of iManage Work without any downtime,” added Roberts. “iManage takes care of all upgrades and product updates automatically, without any action required on my end.”

iManage partner Tiger Eye Consulting managed the iManage Cloud implementation for Stronachs and completed it quickly and smoothly in time for the firm’s move deadline.

“The benefits of a high-performance cloud built for professionals is drawing increasing numbers of highly regarded law firms like Stronachs to the iManage Cloud,” said Geoff Hornsby, General Manager, EMEA, iManage. “Firms gain the industry’s leading Work Product Management capabilities as an easily implemented cloud service, giving them a valuable edge over competitors who are still relying on out-of-date technology.”

For additional details on how Stronachs is using iManage Cloud, please read the case study: Stronachs Moves Work Product Management to iManage Cloud.

Follow iManage via:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/imanageinc

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iManageinc/

Blog: https://imanage.com/blog/

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/imanage

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imanage

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining artificial intelligence, security and risk mitigation with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments – rely on iManage to deliver great client work – securely.

Press Contact Information:

Manjul Gupta

Director of Corporate Communications

iManage

Phone: +1-669-777-3430

press@imanage.com

imanage.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Dec
 
mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
67
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
37
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
33
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
31
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
12 Dec
PNDORA
Stornedtur: Din profil er da lige oprettet for 6 dage siden 😎 er du en troll/bandit 😂 Stornedtur A..
20
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
16
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
16
11 Dec
VELO
Ja, lad os bare håbe på et lige så godt 2019 som i år... https://borsen.dk/sponsoreret/artikel/in..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Result of AGM
2
Chvaletice Manganese Project Mineral Resource Update, 2018 Metallurgical Testwork Program Update and Preliminary 2019 Plans
3
JENCARE PARTNERS WITH HEALTHY SAVINGS® TO HELP IMPROVE HEALTHY EATING AMONG FOOD INSECURE SENIORS IN CHICAGO
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Evoqua, Cheetah, and Marriott and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Institutional Retirement Income Council Announces Retirement Industry Trends to Watch in 2019

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

09:34
Dassault Aviation: The European MALE RPAS programme successfully passed the System Preliminary Design Review as final milestone of the Programme Definition Study
09:24
Net Asset Value(s)
09:21
Form 8.3 - Shire PLC
09:18
INCREASE IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF INSTRUMENT ISSUED BY Nordea Bank Abp
09:05
IMV Inc. Presents Updated Positive Data From Phase 1b/2 Combination Clinical Trial in Advanced Ovarian Cancer at 2018 ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress
09:00
Significant health insurance contract win
09:00
Top Scottish Law Firm Stronachs Implements iManage Work for Document and Email Management
09:00
Goggin Insurance Brokers Select Applied to Digitally Transform
08:54
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 December 2018 10:02:17
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-12-13 11:02:17 - 2018-12-13 10:02:17 - 1000 - Website: OKAY