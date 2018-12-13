13/12/2018 16:53:00

Transaction in Own Shares

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, December 13

13 December 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), the UK’s no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 170,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 437.554p The highest price paid per share was 438.950p and the lowest price paid per share was 435.450p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0190% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 410,349,750(1) ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 893,891,026. Rightmove holds 14,813,304 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

(1) Restated for the impact of the 10:1 share subdivision on 31 August 2018.

-Ends-

Contact: Kirstan Boynton                                                                                               01908 712294

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares

purchased

Transaction price

(per share)

Time of transaction

308436.20 08:24:24
1237435.70 08:24:24
1026436.10 08:33:30
348436.10 08:33:30
1032436.75 08:39:19
63436.75 08:39:19
341436.75 08:39:19
1416436.20 08:44:16
343437.20 08:55:17
986437.20 08:55:17
523436.80 08:55:20
931436.80 08:55:50
400435.45 09:30:29
732435.45 09:30:29
190435.45 09:30:29
16437.70 10:11:50
788438.95 10:20:55
424438.95 10:20:55
68438.95 10:20:55
1505438.85 11:15:11
1006438.55 12:28:12
296438.55 12:28:12
1339436.75 13:41:15
1410437.15 14:42:13
1494438.70 15:26:20
150000437.59 16:00:34
122437.55 16:03:37
820438.40 16:07:42
483438.70 16:15:25
220438.70 16:15:25
133438.70 16:16:13

