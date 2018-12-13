Western Provides Casino Project Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Copper and Gold Corporation (“Western” or the “Company”) (TSX: WRN; NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to provide an update on Casino Project activities. The Company completed a number of important permitting activities in 2018 and plans to continue advancing the Casino Project in 2019.

PERMITTING & ENGINEERING

In 2018, the Company continued to work towards preparing its environmental assessment application, known as the Environmental and Socio-Economic (“ESE”) Statement for submission to the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board (“YESAB”). Most of the Company’s activities were focused on the Best Available Tailings Technology (“BATT”) Study, but Western also completed a number of First Nation Traditional Land Use Studies, continued its baseline data collection program, and conducted a number of smaller environmental studies.

The results of the BATT Study were announced on November 5, 2018. The BATT Study was an 18-month process that will become an essential component of the ESE Statement for the Casino Project. During this process, the participants selected the option for disposal of tailings and mine waste considered to be the Best Available Technology for the Casino Project, taking into account environmental, technical, economic, and social considerations.

Traditional Land Use Studies have now been completed for all First Nations identified by YESAB as being potentially impacted by the Casino Project. These studies took place over the past two years and are central to the assessment of effects of the Casino Project and are therefore a critical step in the completion of the ESE Statement.

The Company has initiated engineering activities to incorporate the outcomes of the BATT Study into the tailings management facility design. As a result of the additional engineering work and other considerations, the Company has informed YESAB that it will be deferring the submission of its ESE Statement.

INFRASTRUCTURE

In 2017, the Federal and Yukon Governments announced commitments to fund the upgrade of 82 km of the existing access road to standards required for the Casino Project, as well as to fund 30% of the additional 126 km of new access road to the Casino site. Recent statements from the Yukon Government indicate that they expect to commence work on the upgrade of the existing access road in 2019, beginning with a bypass around the town of Carmacks. The bypass will minimize the amount of mine traffic traveling through Carmacks.

“The work that the team has accomplished in 2018 cannot be overstated. The Traditional Land Use and BATT Studies were long lead-time studies that were essential to complete before finalizing our ESE Statement,” said Paul West-Sells, President & CEO. “The Casino Project is now considerably de-risked and we will continue our efforts to move the project forward in 2019.”

ABOUT WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada’s premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

