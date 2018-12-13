Zephyr Real Estate Celebrates 40th Anniversary Spotlighting Agents with the Longest Tenure

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating 40 years of continuous operation, Zephyr Real Estate is acknowledging the 40 agents and staff who have been on board the longest. Zephyr has long been acknowledged as a leader in more than just recruiting the best and brightest, but also retaining them. More than 80 agents have tenure exceeding a decade.

Judy Rydell heads the list with 37 years to her credit. She has been Assistant Sales Manager at the Upper Market office since 1998.

Marcia Thomas is close behind with 35 years. She was instrumental in establishing the Noe Valley office in 1986.

Randall Kostick, President and CEO, has logged in 32 years. Starting as an agent in 1986, he became a partner in 2000, Chief Operating Officer in 2009, and President in 2014.

Susan Olk has 31 years with the firm, has been a top producer since 1997 and works from the Upper Market office.

Nadia Ruimy is up next with 30 years. She is a senior agent at the Noe Valley office and speaks several languages.

The list continues with Janis Medina, Ilse Cordoni, Linda Sarif, Dan Bunker, Bassam Salameh, Else Townsend, Dianne O’Connell, Harry Clark, David Laudenat, R. Lee Patterson, Eric Castongia, Rob Rogers, Alan Natanson, James Romeo Holloway, Jack Bernstine, Hugh Groocock, Joan Loeffler, Ken Eggers, Jennifer Kauffman and Tuan Tran, all with 20 years or more.

Robert Dana, Bonnie Spindler, Peter Goss, David Ames, Helen Kwong, Michael Salstein, Dan Healy, Gary Rink, Wes Freas, Mara Klein, Nancy Corsaut, Mark Peschel, Marilyn Saner, Chris Sprague and John Zhou all have 16+ years to their credit.

And, of course, the firm’s founding broker, Bill Drypolcher, who was inducted into the 2018 Real Estate Hall of Fame.

With a grand total of 915 years’ longevity, these loyal agents truly appreciate the culture and philosophy of Zephyr. Bill Drypolcher, Zephyr’s founding broker, started with three partners and one office in 1978. Zephyr now boasts nearly 400 agents, nine offices and over $2.2 billion in gross sales. Bill was recently inducted into the Real Estate Hall of Fame, and remains the firm’s chairman and majority shareholder.

In 2017, Zephyr Real Estate received the “Brokerage of the Year” designation from the Luxury Marketing Council, in collaboration with San Francisco Magazine, Silicon Valley Magazine and peer responses from industry competitors.

“As always, what provides Zephyr with the edge among our competitors is our team of loyal and committed agents and staff who believe that success is a group effort,” commented Randall Kostick, President and CEO. “We are unique with our dedication and independence, and look forward to another 40 years.”

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; the luxury real estate network, Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

