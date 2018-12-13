13/12/2018 17:00:00

Zephyr Real Estate Celebrates 40th Anniversary Spotlighting Agents with the Longest Tenure

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating 40 years of continuous operation, Zephyr Real Estate is acknowledging the 40 agents and staff who have been on board the longest. Zephyr has long been acknowledged as a leader in more than just recruiting the best and brightest, but also retaining them. More than 80 agents have tenure exceeding a decade.

Judy Rydell heads the list with 37 years to her credit. She has been Assistant Sales Manager at the Upper Market office since 1998.

Marcia Thomas is close behind with 35 years. She was instrumental in establishing the Noe Valley office in 1986.

Randall Kostick, President and CEO, has logged in 32 years. Starting as an agent in 1986, he became a partner in 2000, Chief Operating Officer in 2009, and President in 2014.

Susan Olk has 31 years with the firm, has been a top producer since 1997 and works from the Upper Market office.

Nadia Ruimy is up next with 30 years. She is a senior agent at the Noe Valley office and speaks several languages.

The list continues with Janis Medina, Ilse Cordoni, Linda Sarif, Dan Bunker, Bassam Salameh, Else Townsend, Dianne O’Connell, Harry Clark, David Laudenat, R. Lee Patterson, Eric Castongia, Rob Rogers, Alan Natanson, James Romeo Holloway, Jack Bernstine, Hugh Groocock, Joan Loeffler, Ken Eggers, Jennifer Kauffman and Tuan Tran, all with 20 years or more.

Robert Dana, Bonnie Spindler, Peter Goss, David Ames, Helen Kwong, Michael Salstein, Dan Healy, Gary Rink, Wes Freas, Mara Klein, Nancy Corsaut, Mark Peschel, Marilyn Saner, Chris Sprague and John Zhou all have 16+ years to their credit.

And, of course, the firm’s founding broker, Bill Drypolcher, who was inducted into the 2018 Real Estate Hall of Fame.

With a grand total of 915 years’ longevity, these loyal agents truly appreciate the culture and philosophy of Zephyr. Bill Drypolcher, Zephyr’s founding broker, started with three partners and one office in 1978. Zephyr now boasts nearly 400 agents, nine offices and over $2.2 billion in gross sales. Bill was recently inducted into the Real Estate Hall of Fame, and remains the firm’s chairman and majority shareholder.

In 2017, Zephyr Real Estate received the “Brokerage of the Year” designation from the Luxury Marketing Council, in collaboration with San Francisco Magazine, Silicon Valley Magazine and peer responses from industry competitors.

“As always, what provides Zephyr with the edge among our competitors is our team of loyal and committed agents and staff who believe that success is a group effort,” commented Randall Kostick, President and CEO. “We are unique with our dedication and independence, and look forward to another 40 years.”

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; the luxury real estate network, Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72743c56-0cbc-4851-9a34-811ff1f9e266

Contact: Melody Foster

Zephyr Real Estate

San Francisco, CA

415.426.3203

melodyfoster@zephyrsf.com

ZephyrLogo2013_Master.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Dec
 
mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
67
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
37
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
33
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
31
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
12 Dec
PNDORA
Stornedtur: Din profil er da lige oprettet for 6 dage siden 😎 er du en troll/bandit 😂 Stornedtur A..
21
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
16
11 Dec
VELO
Ja, lad os bare håbe på et lige så godt 2019 som i år... https://borsen.dk/sponsoreret/artikel/in..
15
10 Dec
I:DAX
Det der foregår har da absolut intet med et flash crash at gøre ! Lad dog være med at brug fine bete..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Altimmune Announces Clinical Program Updates and Plans for Pipeline Expansion
2
Chvaletice Manganese Project Mineral Resource Update, 2018 Metallurgical Testwork Program Update and Preliminary 2019 Plans
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Evoqua, Cheetah, and Marriott and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ternium, CURO Group, and Loma Negra and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:36
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of XPO Logistics, Inc.
17:33
Berry Petroleum Announces Share Repurchase Program
17:23
SK Telecom Partners with MobiledgeX to Enable the Next Generation of Connected Devices and Mobile Application Experiences
17:21
Transaction in Own Shares
17:16
Retrotope Announces First Dosing of RT001 in patients with Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy (INAD)
17:15
Guardant Health Partners with AstraZeneca to Develop Blood-Based Companion Diagnostic Tests for Tagrisso and Imfinzi
17:10
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders It Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Welbilt, Inc. Investors and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 11, 2019
17:06
Transaction in Own Shares
17:01
INFINITI VC-Turbo Named to Wards 10 Best Engines List for 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 December 2018 17:54:15
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-12-13 18:54:15 - 2018-12-13 17:54:15 - 1000 - Website: OKAY