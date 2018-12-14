14/12/2018 01:15:33

Alamos Gold Reports Accident at its Mulatos Mine

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) regrets to announce a serious accident occurred today at its Mulatos Mine in Mexico. The accident involved an unexpected pit slope movement in the El Salto area of the open pit where pre-stripping activities were being conducted. 

At the time of this release, two of our employees are missing and presumed dead. Efforts are underway to reach the area where they were last seen with a search and recovery team. The Company is investigating the accident and has notified the relevant authorities. The families of the missing have been notified and all means of support are being provided.

“We are profoundly saddened by this accident. The safety of our employees is our highest priority and the loss of these two individuals is a shock to us all. We extend our deepest sympathy to their families and loved ones,” said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from four operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,700 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Scott K. Parsons

Vice President, Investor Relations

(416) 368-9932 x 5439

   

The TSX and NYSE have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

