Annual Holiday Rock & Roll Bash Raises More Than $1 Million for the Lustgarten Foundation

All Money Raised Goes Directly to Pancreatic Cancer Research

DJ Cassidy and the Radio City Rockettes Performed to Support the Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer

The Madison Square Garden Company and AMC Networks Hosted Event

at Tao Downtown in New York City

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday evening, December 13, The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) and AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) hosted the 18th Annual Holiday Rock & Roll Bash to benefit the Lustgarten Foundation, the nation’s largest private funder of pancreatic cancer research. The Bash is the Foundation’s premier fundraising event, and this year, raised more than $1 million. Thanks to separate funding to support administrative expenses, 100 percent of every dollar raised goes directly to pancreatic cancer research.

Entertainment for the event, held at Tao Downtown in New York City, included a special musical set from world-renowned deejay and producer, DJ Cassidy. With an iconic signature style of boater hats and a 24-carat-gold microphone, Cassidy has performed at high-profile events all over the world including the 50th birthday party and Inaugurations of President Barack Obama, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's wedding, and Oprah Winfrey's school opening in South Africa. He has toured the world with Justin Timberlake, Usher, and Robin Thicke, and he has played countless events for Sean "Diddy" Combs, Jennifer Lopez, Pharrell Williams and Naomi Campbell. Additionally, the world-famous Radio City Rockettes gave an exclusive performance of their brand-new finale number, “Christmas Lights,” from the beloved holiday production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes.

“The Bash is truly one of the highlights of our year,” said Kerri Kaplan, president and chief executive officer of the Lustgarten Foundation. “It gives us the opportunity to not only come together to recognize the work we’ve done throughout the year, but also raise vital research funds toward our ultimate goal of ending pancreatic cancer.  We are incredibly grateful to MSG and AMC Networks for supporting us in this mission and putting on this outstanding fundraising event.”

This year marks the 20th anniversary for the Lustgarten Foundation. As the nation’s largest private funder of pancreatic cancer research, the Foundation has been the leader in advancing the understanding and treatment of pancreatic cancer and recently opened two new dedicated pancreatic cancer research laboratories at Dana-Farber and MIT, for a total of three dedicated labs including the original lab at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.

“We have a dynamic partnership among these dedicated research laboratories, with each of us bringing a special skill to pancreatic cancer research. Collectively, our skills are powerful and will have a big impact on the lives of pancreatic cancer patients,” said David Tuveson, M.D., Ph. D, the Lustgarten Foundation’s Chief Scientist and Director of the Cancer Center at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.

However, there is still much work to be done. Pancreatic cancer is swift and silent, and often undetected until it is too late. The overall five-year survival rate is still only eight percent and most with advanced pancreatic cancer die within a year. It is the third-leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States.

The Lustgarten Foundation was established in 1998 to honor Marc Lustgarten, who served as the former vice chairman of Cablevision Systems Corporation and chairman of Madison Square Garden, before he died from pancreatic cancer. James Dolan, executive chairman and chief executive officer of The Madison Square Garden Company and former chief executive officer of Cablevision; and Charles Dolan, executive chairman of AMC Networks and former chairman of Cablevision, helped establish the Foundation, and have been closely involved in supporting its mission to advance pancreatic cancer research and paying homage to Mr. Lustgarten’s legacy.

For photos please click the link below:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/9gqrb4b3g4cz1k4/AACeP3cmaer9F679J-L1a-qla?dl=0

About the Lustgarten Foundation

The Lustgarten Foundation is America’s largest private funder of pancreatic cancer research. Based in Woodbury, N.Y., the Foundation supports research to find a cure for pancreatic cancer, facilitates dialogue within the medical and scientific community, and educates the public about the disease through awareness campaigns and fundraising events. Since its inception, the Lustgarten Foundation has directed $165 million to research and assembled the best scientific minds with the hope that one day, a cure can be found. Thanks to private funding, 100 percent of every dollar donated to the Foundation goes directly to pancreatic cancer research. For more information, please visit www.lustgarten.org.

Erin Stoeber

Vice President, Marketing and Communications

The Lustgarten Foundation

estoeber@lustgarten.org

516-737-1557

20:04 AMCX
Annual Holiday Rock & Roll Bash Raises More Than $1 Million for the Lustgarten Foundation
