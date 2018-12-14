14/12/2018 20:11:17

Arcadis Helps New York City Develop Plan to Reduce Trash Truck Traffic by 63 Percent

  • Commercial Waste Zones plan kicks off the future of New York City’s private waste industry

  • Plan aligns with the city’s vision of growth, equity, sustainability and resiliency

  • Insights from data analytics key to plan

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets, has completed a plan to help transform waste collection in New York City. The Commercial Waste Zones plan, developed for New York City’s Department of Sanitation, marks the most significant milestone yet in the process of reforming the city’s commercial waste industry.

“We’re excited to have taken part in this critical effort to overhaul of New York’s private waste industry,” said Peter Glus, Arcadis senior vice president. “Successful implementation will remove about 18 million miles of truck traffic every year — a 63 percent reduction from today.”

The plan lays out a blueprint to divide the city into 20 zones, each served by three to five carters selected through a competitive process. A carter will work only within its zone, which will reduce truck traffic and strengthen service standards while still allowing for customer choice.

“Currently, more than 90 different private carters drive overlapping routes throughout the city each night,” said Glus. “They drive long, inefficient and unsafe routes, which leads to excessive traffic, noise, pollution and diminished quality of life for New Yorkers. The plan will address many of those problems and help propel the city toward a more resilient and sustainable future.”

Under an $8 million contract, the Arcadis-led team developed this framework based on more than a year of rigorous analysis of existing operations in the commercial waste sector. The team analyzed routing and customer data provided by BIC (Business Integrity Commission)-licensed carters for four weeks spread over a one-year period.

“Over the past few years we’ve transformed the way we help cities manage emerging challenges using the latest digital advancements,” said Glus. “Combining advanced data analytics with an intimate understanding of local challenges, we’ve laid the foundation to transform how New York City experiences waste truck traffic.”

The data showed that one block may see trucks passing through up to 400 times in a single day. Routes are largely based on customer preferences, and one route may have as many as 1,000 stops over 100 miles. In some areas, more than 50 trucks serve a single neighborhood.

The plan aims to eliminate these inefficiencies.

Among other requirements, the Commercial Waste Zones plan will:

  • Provide recycling and organics collection to every refuse customer and demonstrate proper disposal of materials

  • Require carters to submit a zero-waste plan and offer recycling and organics collection at a discounted rate

  • Provide transparent pricing that incentivizes cost control and allows customers to negotiate

  • Give customers multiple service options and allow them to switch carters

  • Require carters to submit collective bargaining agreements and comply with labor laws

The next step is to open the plan up to public input, conduct an environmental review and begin working with the city council on legislation. DSNY would then solicit proposals. Once contracts are awarded, customer transitions will likely begin by the end of 2021, with the new system fully in place by 2023.

The view the full plan, visit nyc.gov/commercialwaste.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

ARCADIS GLOBAL CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

Jochem Binst

Mobile: +32471202679

Email: jochem.binst@arcadis.com

ARCADIS NORTH AMERICA CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

Jimmy Luthye

Mobile: 303-947-5925

Email: james.luthye@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people active in over 70 countries that generate $3.5 billion in revenues. Arcadis. Improving quality of life. www.arcadis.com

Arcadis logo JPEG 2.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Dec
 
mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
67
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
31
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
13 Dec
PNDORA
"Carnegie bestemmer pandoras aktiekurs, basta!!Sådan udtaler en chefanalytiker sig.Carnegie har samm..
25
12 Dec
PNDORA
Stornedtur: Din profil er da lige oprettet for 6 dage siden 😎 er du en troll/bandit 😂 Stornedtur A..
23
13 Dec
PNDORA
Din skrivelse er intet andet end en omgang sludder. Det rene nonsens. Det er simpelthen ubegribelig..
16
13 Dec
DANSKE
CBS undersøgte muligheden for at droppe Danske Bank helt: Vi skal fare med lempe Kilde: https://fina..
16
12 Dec
VWS
Vestas opruster i teknologisk kapløb om fremtidens vindmølle. Vestas skruer op for investeringer i n..
16
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
16
12 Dec
VELO
  Der er som jeg ser det, kun et forhold, som kan sænke kursen betydeligt, og det er en yderligere u..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Megaputer Adds Support for a 16th Language in its Advanced Text Analysis Software
2
Teligent, Inc. Executes $120 Million Financing Agreement
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (YRIV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages YRIV Investors to Contact the Firm
4
The Jewelry Exchange launches TrueRadiant™ line of Lab Grown Jewelry at $499 per carat
5
LGI Homes Opens Three New Communities in Greater Raleigh

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:15
Simmons First National Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
21:15
Larson Electronics Releases 25000W Portable Explosion Proof Forced Fan Heater, 480V, 43’ Air Throw
21:10
Monolithic Power Systems Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend
21:05
Fluidigm Announces Closing of Public Offering of 9,372,500 Shares of Common Stock Including Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares
21:02
Supernus Announces FDA Approval of sNDA to Expand Oxtellar XR® Label to Include Monotherapy
20:50
UPDATE - Retrotope Announces First Dosing of RT001 in patients with Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy (INAD)
20:42
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages USX Investors to Contact the Firm
20:41
PURA – Puration, Inc. Announces 100 Pallet Telluride Happy Water Order And Marketing Campaign
20:23
UCHealth provides record $854 million in community benefits including $359 million in uncompensated care

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 December 2018 21:34:38
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-12-14 22:34:38 - 2018-12-14 21:34:38 - 1000 - Website: OKAY