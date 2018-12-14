14/12/2018 23:54:03

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) and Encourages XPO Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content
14 Dec - 
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
13 Dec - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating XPO Logist..
13 Dec - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC A..

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) securities between February 26, 2014, and December 12, 2018 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until February 12, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) XPO’s highly touted aggressive M&A strategy had yielded only minimal returns to the company; (ii) XPO was utilizing improper accounting practices to mask its true financial condition, including, inter alia, under-reporting of bad debts and aggressive amortization assumptions; and (iii) as a result, the company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased XPO securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the XPO lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/xpo/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

14 Dec XPO
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) and Encourages XPO Investors to Contact the Firm
14 Dec XPO
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against XPO Logistics, Inc. and Certain Officers – XPO
13 Dec XPO
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages XPO Investors to Contact the Firm
13 Dec XPO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)
13 Dec XPO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of XPO Logistics, Inc.
07 Nov XPO
Recent Analysis Shows InterDigital, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, Alliance Resource Partners, Aircastle, XPO Logistics, and Radius Health Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
24 Oct XPO
XPO Logistics Adds Dynamic Counteroffer Functionality to XPO Connect
23 Oct XPO
XPO Logistics Named to the Freight.Tech 100 by FreightWaves
22 Oct XPO
XPO Logistics Awarded National LTL Carrier of the Year by Transplace
22 Oct XPO
XPO Logistics Named a Top 20 UK Company for Quality of Workplace Culture and Leadership

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (YRIV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages YRIV Investors to Contact the Firm
2
Ctrip Group’s Oasis Lab and Plug and Play Forge Strategic Partnership
3
CORRECTING and REPLACING - OWKIN Launches World’s Largest AI-Powered Medical Research Network
4
Alamos Gold Reports Accident at its Mulatos Mine
5
Radient Technologies Inc. Ready to Serve $22B U.S. Market for Hemp-Derived CBD

Related stock quotes

XPO Logistics Inc 51.55 15.8% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:01
CORRECTING and REPLACING - Yield Growth Shares Commence Trading on the CSE Under Symbol “BOSS”
14 Dec
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) and Encourages XPO Investors to Contact the Firm
14 Dec
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages JNJ Investors to Contact the Firm
14 Dec
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Belmond Ltd. (BEL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages BEL Investors to Contact the Firm
14 Dec
Pretium Resources Inc.: Brucejack Approved for Production Increase to 3,800 tonnes per day
14 Dec
Paragon Announces Settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
14 Dec
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of McKesson Corporation - MCK
14 Dec
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Fitbit, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – FIT
14 Dec
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Cheetah Mobile Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CMCM

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 December 2018 01:00:17
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-12-15 02:00:17 - 2018-12-15 01:00:17 - 1000 - Website: OKAY