Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) and Encourages XPO Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) securities between February 26, 2014, and December 12, 2018 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 12, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) XPO’s highly touted aggressive M&A strategy had yielded only minimal returns to the company; (ii) XPO was utilizing improper accounting practices to mask its true financial condition, including, inter alia, under-reporting of bad debts and aggressive amortization assumptions; and (iii) as a result, the company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

