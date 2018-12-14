14/12/2018 23:45:22

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages JNJ Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).  Our investigation concerns whether Johnson & Johnson has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On December 2, 2018, Reuters issued a report headlined “Johnson & Johnson knew for decades that asbestos lurked in its Baby Powder.”  Reuters reported that internal company documents reveal that scientific tests of the talc it used to manufacture baby powder and other products from as early as 1957 showed asbestos contaminants.  As reported by Reuters, the information concerning the asbestos contaminated talc was slow to come to light because “[m]any were shielded from public view by court orders that allowed J&J to turn over thousands of documents it designated as confidential.”

On this news, Johnson & Johnson’s share price fell by more than 10%, closing at $133.00 per share on December 14, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Johnson & Johnson shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Johnson & Johnson please go to https://www.bespc.com/jnj/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

