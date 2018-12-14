Menhaden Capital Plc - Change of Name
London, December 14
Menhaden Capital PLC
(the “Company”)
Change of Name of the Company
14 December 2018
The Company announces that with effect from 14 December 2018, its name has been changed to Menhaden PLC.
Shareholders should note that share certificates showing the old name will still be valid and no new share certificates will be issued.
