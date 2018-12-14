Change of Name

Menhaden Capital Plc - Change of Name

PR Newswire

Menhaden Capital PLC (the “Company”) Change of Name of the Company 14 December 2018

The Company announces that with effect from 14 December 2018, its name has been changed to Menhaden PLC.

Shareholders should note that share certificates showing the old name will still be valid and no new share certificates will be issued.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Kerstin Rucht

Frostrow Capital LLP

0203 709 8734

LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17