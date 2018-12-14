14/12/2018 18:28:42

Cinedigm Entertainment Acquires Michael Franti Documentary STAY HUMAN

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm announced today that it has acquired select North American and worldwide rights to the documentary STAY HUMAN, directed by and featuring critically acclaimed singer/songwriter Michael Franti. An on demand and digital release is slated for January 25, 2019, to coincide with the release of Franti’s much anticipated tenth studio album, Stay Human Vol. II. DVD and Blu-ray are targeted for spring.

Franti is a globally recognized musician, humanitarian, and award-winning filmmaker known for his high-energy live shows, uplifting music, and worldwide philanthropic efforts. In STAY HUMAN, he takes us on an experiential journey through his songs and stories of people around the world who have chosen to overcome cynicism with optimism and hope.

“‘Stay Human’ is all about finding ways to hold on to our humanity during challenging times like the ones we are living in today,” Franti shared. “I could not be more excited or grateful to be working with the inspiring team at Cinedigm - championing this message through the release of the film, in a time when it’s needed more than ever!”

STAY HUMAN had its world premiere at the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival, where it won the RWJ Barnabas Health Award. Since then the doc has traveled to film festivals nationwide, including Nashville (Audience Award), Illuminate (Audience Award / Voice for Humanity), Maui (Soul in Cinema Award), Mill Valley, Woodstock, Byron Bay, Santa Fe, Portland, St. Louis Int’l, and Tahoe, where it nabbed the Inspiration Award earlier this week. Franti also has been touring the film in conjunction with live musical performances to sold-out crowds, hitting cities like Boulder, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Portland, South Bend, and Seattle, where he also screened STAY HUMAN at Amazon HQ.

“It is a rare and exciting opportunity to release the work of esteemed artist and filmmaker, Michael Franti,” said Yolanda Macias, Cinedigm’s Executive Vice-President of Acquisitions. “We are proud to distribute this touching documentary that draws inspiration from humankind across the world. Franti’s message is an important reminder to film and music lovers alike just what it means to ‘Stay Human.’”

Activist Artists Management added, “We are so pleased that ‘Stay Human’ found its home at Cinedigm – the largest independent distributor, whose scale will enable the film to reach a global audience with its inspiring and uplifting message.”

The deal was negotiated by Josh Thomashow, Director of Acquisitions for Cinedigm, and Activist Artists Management on behalf of Stay Boomin’ LLC.

A

BOUT

C

I

NED

I

G

M

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adapting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

Press Contact:

Jill Calcaterra

jcalcaterra@cinedigm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8cce2a62-df97-4350-923d-4f14b315bff1

cinedigm_logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Dec
 
mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
67
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
31
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
13 Dec
PNDORA
"Carnegie bestemmer pandoras aktiekurs, basta!!Sådan udtaler en chefanalytiker sig.Carnegie har samm..
25
12 Dec
PNDORA
Stornedtur: Din profil er da lige oprettet for 6 dage siden 😎 er du en troll/bandit 😂 Stornedtur A..
23
13 Dec
PNDORA
Din skrivelse er intet andet end en omgang sludder. Det rene nonsens. Det er simpelthen ubegribelig..
16
13 Dec
DANSKE
CBS undersøgte muligheden for at droppe Danske Bank helt: Vi skal fare med lempe Kilde: https://fina..
16
12 Dec
VWS
Vestas opruster i teknologisk kapløb om fremtidens vindmølle. Vestas skruer op for investeringer i n..
16
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
16
12 Dec
VELO
  Der er som jeg ser det, kun et forhold, som kan sænke kursen betydeligt, og det er en yderligere u..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Megaputer Adds Support for a 16th Language in its Advanced Text Analysis Software
2
Teligent, Inc. Executes $120 Million Financing Agreement
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (YRIV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages YRIV Investors to Contact the Firm
4
LGI Homes Opens Three New Communities in Greater Raleigh
5
The Jewelry Exchange launches TrueRadiant™ line of Lab Grown Jewelry at $499 per carat

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:28
The Eye Care Institute Installs Clearwave Kiosks for Patient Registration and Insurance Eligibility
19:25
YRC Freight Statement on U.S. Government Litigation
19:14
Landstar, Inc. Announces Private Beta of Privacy Scanner for Facebook in Reaction to Latest Facebook Breach
19:00
PDC Energy Appoints New General Counsel
18:59
BLOC Provides Update about Singularity Exchange and Laser Projects
18:45
Werner Driver Quinton Ward Wins 2018 Driving for Excellence Award
18:39
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for WBT, NSANY and CURO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18:36
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COST IGCC AQUA TSRO EIX ATUS TS BA CMCM TDOC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
18:34
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CWH, HON, DY, ALGN and NKTR

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 December 2018 19:52:19
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-12-14 20:52:19 - 2018-12-14 19:52:19 - 1000 - Website: OKAY