CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GSKY and MGI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQGS: GSKY)

Class Period: Class A common shareholders who purchased shares pursuant to the IPO on or around May 23, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/greensky-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents failed to disclose material information and/or misstated material information, including the substantial change in the composition of GreenSky’s merchant business mix and the resulting diminution in transaction-fee revenue. The Initial Public Offering closed on May 29, 2018 with GreenSky having sold 43.7 million shares of Class A common stock at $23.00 per share. On November 6, 2018, GreenSky issued a press release indicating that the Company’s transaction-fee rate was approximately 35 basis points below the rate achieved in the third quarter of 2017. Following this news, shares of GreenSky closed at $9.28 per share on November 6, 2018.

To learn more about the GreenSky, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MGI)

Class Period: February 11, 2014 - November 8, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 14, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/moneygram-international-inc-loss-form-2?wire=3

About the lawsuit: MoneyGram International, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) MoneyGram was aware for years of high levels of fraud involving its money transfer system; (2) MoneyGram failed to implement appropriate anti-fraud countermeasures, in part, because doing so would adversely impact its revenue; (3) this misconduct would draw scrutiny from the FTC, which had an agreed-upon order requiring MoneyGram to implement a comprehensive anti-fraud program; (4) this misconduct would draw scrutiny from the Department of Justice, which entered into a Deferred Prosecution Agreement concerning MoneyGram’s anti-fraud and anti-money laundering programs; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about MoneyGram’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the MoneyGram International, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

