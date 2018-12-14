14/12/2018 18:39:43

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for WBT, NSANY and CURO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT)

Class Period: February 24, 2017 - November 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/welbilt-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Welbilt, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (ii) the Company was incorrectly recording the tax basis of foreign subsidiaries and the amortization of their intangible assets; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Welbilt’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. 

On November 5, 2018, Welbilt filed a Form 8-K for its Q3 2018, stating that “During the third quarter of 2018, the Company identified errors in the tax basis of a foreign subsidiary and incorrect amortization of the intangible assets held by the same entity… In addition, the Company discovered certain intercompany transactions were not recorded on a timely basis.” As a result of these errors, Welbilt announced that “the consolidated financial statements of the Company as of and for the year ended December 31, 2016 will be restated, and as of and for the years ended December 31, 2015 and 2017 are expected to be revised.”

To learn more about the Welbilt, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS: NSANY)

Class Period: December 10, 2013 - November 16, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 8, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/nissan-motor-co-ltd-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) for more than a decade, Nissan had been materially understating its costs--and thus overstating profits--by paying a material portion of Ghosn’s executive compensation in the form of billions of Yen of deferred compensation that the Company was concealing from its public financial reports; (2) in so doing, Nissan was concealing from investors significant defects in its corporate governance; (3) Nissan’s overpayment of defendant Ghosn had caused it to exceed its shareholder-approved executive pay cap, thus threatening its continued stock listing; (4) Nissan lacked effective internal and reporting controls; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about Nissan’s business metrics, operations, and financial prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO)

Class Period: July 31, 2018 - October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/curo-group-holdings-corp-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants materially misrepresented to investors the deleterious effect that the up-front loan loss provisioning in connection with a transition of its Canadian inventory to Open-Ended loans was having on the Company’s financial performance and 2018 full-year Company guidance. Because CURO’s Open-End Loans had a materially lower lending yield than the Single-Pay Products, and the portfolio of Open-End Loans was still immature and unseasoned, the up-front loan loss provisioning for these loans was far greater than publicly revealed (and the yield far lower). This caused the Company to materially overstate its 2018 projected financial results, including CURO’s adjusted EBITDA, net revenue and operating earnings.

To learn more about the CURO Group Holdings Corp. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com 

