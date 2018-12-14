14/12/2018 17:02:57

Compuware Announces Day One Support for IBM CICS Transaction Server for z/OS V5.5

DETROIT, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compuware Corporation, the world’s leading mainframe-dedicated software company, is pleased to announce Day One support for IBM CICS Transaction Server (TS) for z/OS V5.5.

Compuware worked in collaboration with IBM to ensure that its solutions—including Abend-AID, File-AID, Strobe, Topaz and Xpediter—work seamlessly for z/OS customers installing or upgrading to this newest version of CICS TS.

New capabilities within CICS TS V5.5 include support for JavaScript Node.js applications; an enhanced CICS Explorer; as well as advancements in systems management and enhanced security.

“Compuware has an extensive history of ensuring our products work seamlessly with IBM releases and the release of CICS Transaction Server V5.5 is no exception,” said Sam Knutson, Vice President of Product Management for Compuware. “Our solutions excel at helping enterprises include the mainframe in their cross-platform Agile DevOps practices and processes so they can succeed in today’s digital markets.”

Compuware Corporation

Compuware empowers the world’s largest companies to excel in the digital economy by fully leveraging their high-value mainframe investments. We do this by delivering highly innovative solutions that uniquely enable IT professionals with mainstream skills to manage mainframe applications, data, and platform operations. Learn more at compuware.com.

Follow us on:

  • Facebook

  • Inside Tech Talk

    • Press Contact

    Kristina LeBlanc, The Medialink Group, kristinawleblanc@gmail.com, (508) 930-5636

    Mary McCarthy, Public Relations Manager, Compuware, mary.mccarthy@compuware.com, (313) 227-7088

    For Sales and Marketing Information

    Compuware Corporation, One Campus Martius, Detroit MI 48226, 800-521-9353, compuware.com.

    Copyright © 2018, Compuware Corporation. All rights reserved. The Compuware products and services listed within this release are trademarks or registered trademarks of Compuware Corporation.

    compuware.png

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    11 Dec
     
    mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
    67
    10 Dec
    VELO
    Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
    31
    08 Dec
    VELO
    Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
    27
    13 Dec
    PNDORA
    "Carnegie bestemmer pandoras aktiekurs, basta!!Sådan udtaler en chefanalytiker sig.Carnegie har samm..
    25
    12 Dec
    PNDORA
    Stornedtur: Din profil er da lige oprettet for 6 dage siden 😎 er du en troll/bandit 😂 Stornedtur A..
    23
    13 Dec
    PNDORA
    Din skrivelse er intet andet end en omgang sludder. Det rene nonsens. Det er simpelthen ubegribelig..
    16
    13 Dec
    DANSKE
    CBS undersøgte muligheden for at droppe Danske Bank helt: Vi skal fare med lempe Kilde: https://fina..
    16
    12 Dec
    VWS
    Vestas opruster i teknologisk kapløb om fremtidens vindmølle. Vestas skruer op for investeringer i n..
    16
    10 Dec
     
    Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
    16
    12 Dec
    VELO
      Der er som jeg ser det, kun et forhold, som kan sænke kursen betydeligt, og det er en yderligere u..
    15

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
    07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
    04 Dec - Total voting rights
    27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    Megaputer Adds Support for a 16th Language in its Advanced Text Analysis Software
    2
    Teligent, Inc. Executes $120 Million Financing Agreement
    3
    LGI Homes Opens Three New Communities in Greater Raleigh
    4
    The Jewelry Exchange launches TrueRadiant™ line of Lab Grown Jewelry at $499 per carat
    5
    Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (YRIV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages YRIV Investors to Contact the Firm

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    17:45
    Transaction in Own Shares
    17:35
    High Times to Acquire the BIG SHOW
    17:30
    Apricus Biosciences Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders to New Date
    17:25
    Transaction in Own Shares
    17:22
    Students for Sensible Drug Policy Announces $50,000 Match Campaign
    17:20
    Transaction in Own Shares
    17:04
    Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; Eliminating K-1 Reporting for Preferred Unitholders
    17:02
    Compuware Announces Day One Support for IBM CICS Transaction Server for z/OS V5.5
    17:01
    Transaction in Own Shares

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    14 December 2018 18:09:45
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-12-14 19:09:45 - 2018-12-14 18:09:45 - 1000 - Website: OKAY