Compuware Announces Day One Support for IBM CICS Transaction Server for z/OS V5.5

DETROIT, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compuware Corporation, the world’s leading mainframe-dedicated software company, is pleased to announce Day One support for IBM CICS Transaction Server (TS) for z/OS V5.5.

Compuware worked in collaboration with IBM to ensure that its solutions—including Abend-AID , File-AID , Strobe , Topaz and Xpediter —work seamlessly for z/OS customers installing or upgrading to this newest version of CICS TS.

New capabilities within CICS TS V5.5 include support for JavaScript Node.js applications; an enhanced CICS Explorer; as well as advancements in systems management and enhanced security.

“Compuware has an extensive history of ensuring our products work seamlessly with IBM releases and the release of CICS Transaction Server V5.5 is no exception,” said Sam Knutson, Vice President of Product Management for Compuware. “Our solutions excel at helping enterprises include the mainframe in their cross-platform Agile DevOps practices and processes so they can succeed in today’s digital markets.”

Compuware Corporation

Compuware empowers the world’s largest companies to excel in the digital economy by fully leveraging their high-value mainframe investments. We do this by delivering highly innovative solutions that uniquely enable IT professionals with mainstream skills to manage mainframe applications, data, and platform operations. Learn more at compuware.com .

