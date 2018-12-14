14/12/2018 09:00:00

Correction : Dividend Declaration

Invesco Markets III Plc - Correction : Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, December 14

This is a correction to the announcement released earlier today that was published with the incorrect headline of 'Director Declaration'.

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release                                                                                                     14 December 2018

Invesco Markets III plc

Dividend declaration

The Directors of Invesco Markets III plc have declared the following dividends for the first quarter of the financial year to 30 September 2019:

Announcement Date: 14 December 2018

Ex-Dividend Date: 27 December 2018

Record Date: 28 December 2018

Payment Date: 17 January 2019

Fund

Currency

Dividend

 per share

Invesco US High Yield Fallen Angels UCITS ETF - USD Class

ISIN    :IE00BD0Q9673

USD0.3815
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF - USD Class

ISIN    :IE00BWTN6Y99

USD0.2875
Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD Class

ISIN    :IE0032077012

USD0.2782
Invesco FTSE UK High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF

ISIN    :IE00BYYXBD20

GBP0.2515
Invesco FTSE Emerging Markets High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF

ISIN    :IE00BYYXBF44

USD0.2014
Invesco Global Buyback Achievers UCITS ETF

ISIN    :IE00BLSNMW37

USD0.1014
Invesco S&P 500 QVM UCITS ETF

ISIN    :IE00BDZCKK11

USD0.0952
Invesco FTSE RAFI UK 100 UCITS ETF

ISIN    :IE00B23LNN70

GBP0.0951
Invesco FTSE RAFI All-World 3000 UCITS ETF

ISIN    :IE00B23LNQ02

USD0.0927
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 UCITS ETF

ISIN    :IE00B23D8S39

USD0.0811
Invesco S&P 500 VEQTOR UCITS ETF

ISIN    :IE00BX8ZXS68

USD0.0755
Invesco EURO STOXX High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF

ISIN    :IE00BZ4BMM98

EUR0.0689
Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Mid-Small UCITS ETF

ISIN    :IE00B23D8Y98

EUR0.0481
Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe UCITS ETF

ISIN    :IE00B23D8X81

EUR0.0375
Invesco Dynamic US Market UCITS ETF

ISIN    :IE00B23D9240

USD0.0199
Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF

ISIN    :IE00B23D9570

USD0.0177

Enquiries:

Davy’s               

+353 1 614 8933                                         

Invesco +44 2070653897

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Dec
 
mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
67
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
31
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
13 Dec
PNDORA
"Carnegie bestemmer pandoras aktiekurs, basta!!Sådan udtaler en chefanalytiker sig.Carnegie har samm..
24
12 Dec
PNDORA
Stornedtur: Din profil er da lige oprettet for 6 dage siden 😎 er du en troll/bandit 😂 Stornedtur A..
22
13 Dec
DANSKE
CBS undersøgte muligheden for at droppe Danske Bank helt: Vi skal fare med lempe Kilde: https://fina..
16
12 Dec
VWS
Vestas opruster i teknologisk kapløb om fremtidens vindmølle. Vestas skruer op for investeringer i n..
16
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
16
13 Dec
PNDORA
Din skrivelse er intet andet end en omgang sludder. Det rene nonsens. Det er simpelthen ubegribelig..
15
12 Dec
VELO
  Der er som jeg ser det, kun et forhold, som kan sænke kursen betydeligt, og det er en yderligere u..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Altimmune Announces Clinical Program Updates and Plans for Pipeline Expansion
2
Megaputer Adds Support for a 16th Language in its Advanced Text Analysis Software
3
Teligent, Inc. Executes $120 Million Financing Agreement
4
LGI Homes Opens Three New Communities in Greater Raleigh
5
The Jewelry Exchange launches TrueRadiant™ line of Lab Grown Jewelry at $499 per carat

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

10:29
Fanhua Announces Framework Agreement for Strategic Cooperation with Ping An Health
10:15
Net Asset Value(s)
10:10
Director/PDMR Shareholding
10:00
Ctrip Group’s Oasis Lab and Plug and Play Forge Strategic Partnership
09:59
Transaction in Own Shares
09:21
Santhera Raises Gross Proceeds of CHF 23.5 Million and Secures Acquisition of Option to Vamorolone Sub-license
09:10
Net Asset Value(s)
09:05
LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP
09:00
Correction : Dividend Declaration

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 December 2018 11:19:58
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-12-14 12:19:58 - 2018-12-14 11:19:58 - 1000 - Website: OKAY