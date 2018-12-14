Invesco Markets III Plc - Correction : Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, December 14
This is a correction to the announcement released earlier today that was published with the incorrect headline of 'Director Declaration'.
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
For Immediate Release 14 December 2018
Invesco Markets III plc
Dividend declaration
The Directors of Invesco Markets III plc have declared the following dividends for the first quarter of the financial year to 30 September 2019:
Announcement Date: 14 December 2018
Ex-Dividend Date: 27 December 2018
Record Date: 28 December 2018
Payment Date: 17 January 2019
Fund
Currency
Dividend
per share
|Invesco US High Yield Fallen Angels UCITS ETF - USD Class
ISIN :IE00BD0Q9673
|USD
|0.3815
|Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF - USD Class
ISIN :IE00BWTN6Y99
|USD
|0.2875
|Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD Class
ISIN :IE0032077012
|USD
|0.2782
|Invesco FTSE UK High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BYYXBD20
|GBP
|0.2515
|Invesco FTSE Emerging Markets High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BYYXBF44
|USD
|0.2014
|Invesco Global Buyback Achievers UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BLSNMW37
|USD
|0.1014
|Invesco S&P 500 QVM UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BDZCKK11
|USD
|0.0952
|Invesco FTSE RAFI UK 100 UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23LNN70
|GBP
|0.0951
|Invesco FTSE RAFI All-World 3000 UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23LNQ02
|USD
|0.0927
|Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23D8S39
|USD
|0.0811
|Invesco S&P 500 VEQTOR UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BX8ZXS68
|USD
|0.0755
|Invesco EURO STOXX High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BZ4BMM98
|EUR
|0.0689
|Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Mid-Small UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23D8Y98
|EUR
|0.0481
|Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23D8X81
|EUR
|0.0375
|Invesco Dynamic US Market UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23D9240
|USD
|0.0199
|Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23D9570
|USD
|0.0177
Enquiries:
Davy’s
+353 1 614 8933
Invesco +44 2070653897