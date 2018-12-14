14/12/2018 18:28:00

Correction to Media Speculation

ACACIA MINING PLC - Correction to Media Speculation

PR Newswire

London, December 14

14 December 2018

Acacia Mining plc

LSE: ACA

(“Acacia” or the “Company”)

Correction to media speculation

Acacia today notes the media speculation claiming an SFO investigation into the Company.  Acacia is not aware that the SFO is investigating the Company. However, Acacia has been in contact with the SFO about the allegations of  corrupt activities in Tanzania which are the subject of proceedings in Tanzania

ENQUIRIES

For further information, please visit our website: https://www.acaciamining.com/ or contact:

Acacia Mining plc

 +44 (0) 20 7129 7150

Sally Marshak, General Manager - Investor Relations & Communications

Camarco

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis

