ACACIA MINING PLC - Correction to Media Speculation

PR Newswire

14 December 2018 Acacia Mining plc

LSE: ACA

(“Acacia” or the “Company”)

Correction to media speculation

Acacia today notes the media speculation claiming an SFO investigation into the Company. Acacia is not aware that the SFO is investigating the Company. However, Acacia has been in contact with the SFO about the allegations of corrupt activities in Tanzania which are the subject of proceedings in Tanzania

