Director/PDMR Shareholding

Charles Taylor plc (the Company)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Charles Taylor plc announces that it has been advised that David Marock, Group Chief Executive Officer, has acquired shares in the Company following the exercise of a Sharesave option, details below:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities  /  person closely associated

a)NameDeborah Marock
2

Reason for the notification

a)Position/statusSpouse of David Marock, Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director (PDMR).
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Charles Taylor plc
b)LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

 Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

 GB0001883718

 

b)Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)Volume(s)
£2.123

£2.1195

4,681

4,689

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

 N/A (single transaction)

e)Date of the transaction

 13 December 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information please contact:

Ivan Keane – Group Company Secretary and General Counsel – 020 3320 2206

Charles Taylor plc

14 December 2018

Notes to editors

About Charles Taylor 

www.ctplc.com

Charles Taylor plc is a global provider of insurance-related technical services and solutions dedicated to enabling the global insurance market to do its business fundamentally better.

We have been providing insurance-related professional services and technological solutions since 1884. Today, we employ over 2,900 staff in more than 100 locations spread across 30 countries in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

We are distinctive in our market in that our professional services and technological solutions support every stage of the insurance lifecycle and every aspect of the insurance operating model. For the Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance market, we handle all major commercial lines, along with the more technical areas of personal lines; we do so similarly for the life and health insurance markets.

The clients we support range from insurers - including corporates, mutuals, captives, MGAs, Lloyd's syndicates and reinsurers - to brokers, distributors and corporate insureds.

Our market-leading breadth of services and solutions, world?class technical expertise, extensive global presence and 100% focus on insurance means we can manage and resolve virtually any insurance-related matter, wherever and whenever it occurs.

