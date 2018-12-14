Director/PDMR Shareholding

CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

Charles Taylor plc (the Company) Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. Charles Taylor plc announces that it has been advised that David Marock, Group Chief Executive Officer, has acquired shares in the Company following the exercise of a Sharesave option, details below: 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Deborah Marock 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Spouse of David Marock, Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director (PDMR). b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each GB0001883718 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.123 £2.1195 4,681 4,689 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction

13 December 2018

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information please contact:

Ivan Keane – Group Company Secretary and General Counsel – 020 3320 2206

Charles Taylor plc

14 December 2018

