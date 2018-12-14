14/12/2018 13:37:00

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Doc re Monthly Summary as at 30 November 2018

PR Newswire

London, December 14

Fidelity Special Values PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Monthly Summary as at 30 November 2018

Copies of the above document have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):

https://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

(Documents will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given)

The latest disclosable full portfolio is available on request.

14 December 2018

