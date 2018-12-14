14/12/2018 06:23:06

Equinor ASA: Equinor's share saving plan allocates shares

Related content
12 Dec - 
Equinor proposes the appointment of EY as auditor from ..
11 Dec - 
Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading
28 Nov - 
Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share for the..

The shares purchased by DNB on behalf of Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) on 10 December 2018 for use in the group's Share Saving Plan, have on 13 and 14 December 2018 been distributed to the employees in accordance with their savings amount.

Following this, the share saving plan has 10,352,671 shares.

As participants in the share saving plan, Equinor's primary insiders and their close associates have been allocated shares at an average price of NOK 196.51 per share. Details on allocation of shares are set forth in the below table.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Name Title Shares

allocated

to

primary

insider

Shares

allocated

to close

associate(s)

New

shareholding

primary

insider

New

shareholding

close

associate(s)

New total

shareholding

Alton, Russell Senior vice president 716   8,733   8,733
Bacher, Lars Chr. Executive vice president 548   27,529   27,529
Cook, Alasdair Executive vice president 552   2,173   2,173
Di Valerio, Ingrid E. Member of the board of directors 155   5,115   5,115
Dodson, Timothy Executive vice president 563     31,826   31,826
Gjærum, Reidar Senior vice president 414   24,901 445 25,346
Hika, Gemetchu Company secretary 138   1,092   1,092
Hovden, Magne Senior vice president 398   14,884   14,884
Jacobsen, Jon Arnt Senior vice president corporate audit 506   22,960   22,960
Kvelvane, Ørjan Senior vice president 235   1,684   1,684
Labråten, Per-Martin Member of the board of directors 77   1,653   1,653
Nilsson, Jannicke Chief Operating Officer 463 168 25,254 17,343 42,597
Opedal, Anders Executive vice president 75 60 20,938 1,834 22,772
Rummelhoff, Irene Executive vice president 461   28,065 407 28,472
Skeie, Svein Senior vice president 327 182 25,295 6,612 31,907
Sætre, Eldar President and Chief Executive Officer 755   65,294   65,294
Torstensen, Siv Helen Vice president 272 122 5 246 1 538 6 784
Øvrum, Margareth Executive vice president 588 174 53 332 8 278 61 610

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

06:23 EQNR
Equinor ASA: Equinor's share saving plan allocates shares
12 Dec EQNR
Equinor proposes the appointment of EY as auditor from 2019
11 Dec EQNR
Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading
28 Nov EQNR
Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share for the second quarter 2018 in NOK
21 Nov EQNR
Equinor ASA: Ex dividend Oslo Stock Exchange
20 Nov EQNR
Equinor ASA: Ex dividend New York Stock Exchange
20 Nov EQNR
Equinor's share saving plan allocates shares
16 Nov EQNR
Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading
29 Oct EQNR
Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading
29 Oct EQNR
Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Altimmune Announces Clinical Program Updates and Plans for Pipeline Expansion
2
Megaputer Adds Support for a 16th Language in its Advanced Text Analysis Software
3
Goggin Insurance Brokers Select Applied to Digitally Transform
4
Significant health insurance contract win
5
Top Scottish Law Firm Stronachs Implements iManage Work for Document and Email Management

Related stock quotes

Equinor 195.90 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

07:36
AVIDLY OYJ: DIRECTED ISSUE
07:33
Santhera Provides Update on the Share Placement
07:00
Portfolio Holdings as at 30 November 2018
07:00
Carnival Corporation & plc Purchase of Shares
07:00
Net Asset Value(s)
07:00
Portfolio Holdings as at 30 November 2018
07:00
Net Asset Value(s)
07:00
Net Asset Value(s)
07:00
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 December 2018 07:54:28
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-14 08:54:28 - 2018-12-14 07:54:28 - 1000 - Website: OKAY