Equinor ASA: Equinor's share saving plan allocates shares

1
Altimmune Announces Clinical Program Updates and Plans for Pipeline Expansion
2
Megaputer Adds Support for a 16th Language in its Advanced Text Analysis Software
3
Goggin Insurance Brokers Select Applied to Digitally Transform
4
Significant health insurance contract win
5
Top Scottish Law Firm Stronachs Implements iManage Work for Document and Email Management
2
Altimmune Announces Clinical Program Updates and Plans for Pipeline Expansion
3
Chvaletice Manganese Project Mineral Resource Update, 2018 Metallurgical Testwork Program Update and Preliminary 2019 Plans
4
Megaputer Adds Support for a 16th Language in its Advanced Text Analysis Software
5
Malta’s Individual Investment Programme stimulates the local economy by attracting talented entrepreneurs to the Mediterranean island
2
WISeKey presents its China Deployment strategy at the Asia Pacific M&A Association Summit in Shenzhen
3
The Most Powerful Web Leads Extension to Google Analytics Powered by Fastbase Inc. Target Admission to London Stock Exchange in Q2, 2019.
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for APOG, ALGN, RYAAY and SONS/RBBN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MAR, CMCM, APHA, CURO and LOMA