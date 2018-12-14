14/12/2018 00:46:21

Extendicare Announces December 2018 Dividend of C$0.04 per Share

MARKHAM, Ontario, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extendicare Inc. (“Extendicare” or the “Company”) (TSX: EXE) announced that it has declared a cash dividend of C$0.04 per common share of the Company (the “Common Share”) for the month of December 2018, which is payable on January 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2018. This dividend is designated as an “eligible dividend” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Extendicare has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the “DRIP”), which provides Canadian resident holders of Common Shares with the opportunity to increase their respective investments at a 3% discount to the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX for the five trading days immediately preceding the dividend payment date. A copy of the DRIP package is available under the investors section of Extendicare’s website.

ABOUT EXTENDICARE

A leading provider of care and services for seniors across Canada, Extendicare is committed to delivering quality care throughout the health continuum to meet the needs of a growing seniors population, through its network of 120 senior care and retirement living centres (67 owned/53 managed) and home health care operations, under the Extendicare, Esprit Lifestyle and ParaMed brands. Our qualified and highly trained workforce of 23,600 individuals is dedicated to helping people live better through a commitment to quality service and a passion for what we do.

Forward-looking Statements

Information provided by Extendicare from time to time, including this release, contains or may contain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated financial events, results, circumstances, economic performance or expectations with respect to Extendicare and its subsidiaries, including, without limitation, statements regarding its business operations, business strategy, and financial condition. Forward-looking statements can be identified because they generally contain the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “objective”, “plan”, “project”, “will” or other similar expressions or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available, and Extendicare assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Extendicare to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Extendicare’s forward-looking statements. Further information can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Extendicare with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com and on Extendicare’s website at www.extendicare.com.

For further information, contact:

Jillian E. Fountain

Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone:  (905) 470-5534; Fax: (905) 470-4003

Email:  jfountain@extendicare.com

www.extendicare.com 

