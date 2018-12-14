Freddie Mac Credit Risk Transfer Executive Gina Healy Earns Prestigious Industry Recognition

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced today that Gina Healy, Vice President of Credit Risk Transfer, has been honored by Intelligent Insurer, a leading publication covering the reinsurance and wholesale insurance markets, as one of its 2018 “Influential Women in Re/insurance.” Now in its fourth year, the award recognizes the most successful women working in risk transfer around the globe.

Healy co-leads Freddie Mac’s credit risk transfer program. In this role, she is responsible for developing strategies to transfer a portion of the credit risk on more than $1 trillion in mortgages within the Single-Family side of the enterprise. Since 2014, she has worked to attract new sources of global capital, with more than $10 billion in support as part of Freddie Mac’s groundbreaking transfer of mortgage credit risk to the global insurance and reinsurance marketplace. Healy has been instrumental in spearheading several innovative credit risk transfer initiatives and developing programmatic offerings to reduce risk in Freddie Mac’s mortgage portfolio and offer diversification and growth opportunities to carriers.

Prior to joining Freddie Mac, Healy served as Chief Financial officer of NASDAQ Europe and held management positions at Vantive Corporation (a division of Oracle Corporation) in the Silicon Valley region in California, and at Ernst & Young LLP. She is involved in various professional organizations that support female career advancement opportunities including Freddie Mac’s #LeadingTheWay initiative and the Women’s Leadership Network.

