Hyatt Ziva & Hyatt Zilara Voted Top Hotel Chain In Mexico For the Second Year In a Row

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, “Playa”), the owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean, was honored this evening at the 16th annual Travel Weekly Readers’ Choice Awards Gala in New York City.

For the second year in a row, Travel Weekly’s dedicated audience of global travel professionals has selected Playa’s all-ages Hyatt Ziva and adults-only Hyatt Zilara brands as the “Best Hotel Chain in Mexico.”

“We are honored to receive this highly coveted award for the second year in a row. Playa’s strategy of partnering with the preeminent globally recognized brands, to bring innovative design and Playa’s legendary Service from the Heart ® to guests in the most popular beach destinations in the Mexico and the Caribbean, continues to yield results,” said Kevin Froemming, Playa’s Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

“We are excited to continue our growth along-side these dynamic and industry-leading brands as the construction of our all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara resorts in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic are on-schedule for Q4 2019 grand openings,” added Froemming.

The Travel Weekly Readers’ Choice award winners represent the best in travel.  These prestigious awards are presented annually to top industry suppliers who lead the way in both product and service.

For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts and Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara all-inclusive resorts, visit PlayaResorts.com or contact your preferred travel advisor.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 21 resorts (7,769 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort. Playa also owns four resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and Playa manages the Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic.

Media Contact:

Playa Hotels & Resorts

Laura Lopez

llopez@njfpr.com

212.228.1500

PLYA_Logo (1).jpg

