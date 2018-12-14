14/12/2018 08:37:31

Lån & Spar Bank A/S – admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to rights issue

 

The share capital of Lån & Spar Bank A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 17 December 2018 in the ISIN below.  

 

ISIN:

DK0010201532

Name:

Lån & Spar Bank

Volume before change:

2,710,000 shares (DKK 271,000,000)

Change:

762,187 shares (DKK 76,218,700)

Volume after change:

3,472,187 shares (DKK 347,218,700)

Subscription price:

DKK 459

Face value:

DKK 100

Short name:

LASP

Orderbook ID

3490

  

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

 

 

 

Attachment: LASP - nye - uk.pdf

