Landstar, Inc. Announces Private Beta of Privacy Scanner for Facebook in Reaction to Latest Facebook Breach

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandStar, Inc. ( OTCPK: LDSR ) ("LandStar" or the "Company"), the parent company of Data443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443”), a leading data security and privacy company, announced today that the Company opened a private beta of their forthcoming Privacy Scanner for Social – initially centered on the Facebook platform.

Jason Remillard, CEO of LandStar and founder of Data443, stated, “Daily news of information leaks, breaches and other losses continue to confound users and consumers. For months we have been testing a new platform based on the ClassiDocs™ framework that will enable clients to have their existing social profiles, posts and tags scanned for Privacy Information. We feel providing tools for the public to manage their own privacy is a new frontier in information privacy.”

The Privacy Scanner for Social – by ClassiDocs will enable an end user to have their existing social profiles (Facebook initially) scanned by an automated tool and identify information that they may consider to be private or sensitive. The tool produces a report that may be actioned by the user according to their needs. In the future, it will scan automatically and will leverage a community of sensitive patterns. Today it is the only platform for social privacy scanning that supports over 800 exclusive patterns in 18 languages. This capability will grow considerably in the coming months.

Data443 is offering a preview of this technology to the public on a private closed beta platform. Once a user has subscribed to the system, they will receive an approval from the Facebook application for the scanning for them to accept. Once confirmed the platform will deliver a private URL for the client to scan their existing social profile. In all cases, no logging or information capture is being performed, and the user may opt out at any time.

“Expanding on our previous work with Ripple and data classification, the privacy scanner is our next iteration in being the global leader in information privacy, governance and compliance products. Leveraging the sheer mass of public social media platforms to spread brand and technology knowledge – and test out technology in real world conditions. It is an exciting time to be in this market”, concluded Mr. Remillard.

Users interested in participating in the private beta of the technology should sign up here: https://info.data443.com/facebook-privacy-scanner-signup . Interested parties may learn more about the platform here: https://www.data443.com/facebook/ and schedule interviews with the sales team for licensing and OEM purposes.

Initial reporting on Facebook Image Leak: https://www.cnn.com/2018/12/14/tech/facebook-private-photos-exposed-bug/index.html

About LandStar, Inc.

LandStar, Inc. ( LDSR ), through its wholly owned subsidiary Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc., enables secure data – across local devices, network, cloud, and databases – at rest and in flight. ClassiDocs™, the company’s award-winning data classification and governance technology, supports CCPA, LGPD and GDPR compliance. The market leading ARALOC™ platform is a highly secure, cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices, which protects an organization’s confidential content and intellectual property assets from leakage — malicious or accidental — without impacting collaboration between all stakeholders. The WordPress GDPR Framework enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks. ClassiDocs™ for Blockchain provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks. For more information, please visit www.data443.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding LandStar's plans, objectives, future opportunities for LandStar's services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding LandStar's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond LandStar's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the operations of LandStar; results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and in integrating acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; and, anti-takeover measures in our charter documents.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained, from time-to-time, in LandStar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and postings on the OTC Markets news and information website. LandStar undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Data443™, ClassiDocs™ and ARALOC™ are registered trademarks of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

All other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

For Further Information

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/data443Risk Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/data443/ Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data443-risk-mitigation-inc/ Signup for our Investor Newsletter: https://www.data443.com/investor-relations/

Contacts Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante

Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc.

data443@plrinvest.com

212.564.4700

///***ClassiDocs™ Classification: PUBLIC ***///

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85c46b58-daef-4b7b-aa31-03393719967b