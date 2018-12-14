14/12/2018 00:00:00

LGI Homes Opens Three New Communities in Greater Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, INC. (Nasdaq:LGIH) announces the opening of three new communities in the Raleigh area: Kendal Forest, Brinley Manor and Addyson at Holden Road.

“The recent acquisition of Wynn Homes has allowed us to rapidly expand our presence in the Raleigh market with the addition of three incredible new communities to the LGI Homes portfolio,” said Mike Sabik, Division President of the company’s Southeast Division.

All three communities are positioned in ideal locations with convenient access to the entertainment and employment centers of downtown. A variety of three- and four-bedroom homes with desirable upgrades such as gas fireplaces, modern finishes and a complete suite of stainless steel kitchen appliances are available at these new communities.

Located in Franklin County, Kendal Forest offers new homes starting in the low $200s. Seven incredible floor plans ranging in size from 1,300 sq. ft. to over 2,000 sq. ft. are available. These homes include open layouts with spacious master suites and gourmet kitchens. Surrounded by a forest of trees, Kendal Forest provides a peaceful retreat situated a short drive from downtown.

On the east side of Raleigh, Brinley Manor offers upgraded, new homes starting in the mid $280s. At this community, buyers can choose from eight distinct floor plans ranging in size from 1,800 sq. ft. to over 3,100 sq. ft. Every home includes granite countertops, stunning wood flooring and covered porches. Located only 10 minutes from the popular Triangle Town Center and 20 minutes from downtown, residents will enjoy close proximity to the best entertainment of the area.

Addyson at Holden Road offers stunning new homes near the highly-desirable Wake Forest area. Four floor plans ranging in size from 2,100 sq. ft. to over 3,100 sq. ft. are available starting in the low $300s. These spacious homes sit on oversized lots and feature charming exteriors with stone accents and covered front porches. With upgraded interiors, these homes are just as impressive on the inside as they are the outside. 

“Between the three communities, every buyer will be able to find a home that appeals to their family,” concludes Sabik.

For additional information on available homes in these communities, interested homebuyers are encouraged to visit www.LGIHomes.com/Raleigh.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon and Nevada. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 15 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed over 27,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company's website at www.LGIHomes.com.

