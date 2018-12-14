Megaputer Adds Support for a 16th Language in its Advanced Text Analysis Software

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Megaputer Intelligence is pleased to announce that it now supports Thai for natural language processing. The release of this new language pack is available for use with PolyAnalyst™, Megaputer’s data and text analysis software.

With the addition of Thai language, Megaputer now supports 16 unique languages:

Arabic French Japanese Russian Chinese German Korean Spanish Dutch Greek Polish Thai English Italian Portuguese Turkish

In addition to offering existing customers an option to use machine translation for their global insights, Megaputer is continuing to add support for more languages to better serve clients with higher accuracy standards for text classification. Jeffrey Palan, Data Analysis Consultant at Megaputer, explained that, “The feasibility of machine translation as a solution depends primarily on the accuracy required to satisfy the client's business needs. There are many cases where machine translation can be effective, such as analyzing research articles from PubMed. But for other data types, including customer comments and web chat support logs, analyzing text in its natural language typically delivers greater value. This is why we provide both options to customers using our platform."

The addition of Thai for natural language processing required passing a 92-point test on different text analysis functions and algorithms, including automated key information extraction, text summarization, sentiment analysis, and topic modeling. After the new language met the release requirements, it was implemented and is currently running through on-going improvement using direct feedback from users. This feedback sources from Megaputer’s customers, who are working in a wide range of industries and applying it to their unique business cases, including market research, competitive intelligence, survey analysis, compliance monitoring, and enhanced emerging-issue detection.

For more information, please visit https://www.megaputer.com/polyanalyst/language-pack/

About Megaputer Intelligence

Megaputer Intelligence ( www.megaputer.com ) is a leading provider of data and text mining software and custom analytical solutions for various application domains. Megaputer analytical tools enable customers worldwide to make informed data-driven decisions.

Megaputer is a registered trademark of Megaputer Intelligence Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

