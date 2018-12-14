13/12/2018 23:01:49

Minerals Technologies Announces Price Increases for Specialty Minerals Products in Europe

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty Minerals Inc. (“SMI”), a subsidiary of Minerals Technologies Inc., announced today that effective February 1, 2019, it will increase prices by up to 10% for all coated ultrafine precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) from SMI’s Lifford Specialty PCC facility in Birmingham, UK, subject to individual customer contracts and market provisions. 

The price increases reflect increased market demand for higher performance materials, as well as significant inflation in input, raw material and logistics costs. 

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a resource- and technology-based growth company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. MTI serves the paper, foundry, steel, construction, environmental, energy, polymer and consumer products industries. The Company reported sales of $1.676 billion in 2017. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com.

