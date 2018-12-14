Minerals Technologies Announces Price Increases for Specialty Minerals Products in Europe

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty Minerals Inc. (“SMI”), a subsidiary of Minerals Technologies Inc., announced today that effective February 1, 2019, it will increase prices by up to 10% for all coated ultrafine precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) from SMI’s Lifford Specialty PCC facility in Birmingham, UK, subject to individual customer contracts and market provisions.

The price increases reflect increased market demand for higher performance materials, as well as significant inflation in input, raw material and logistics costs.

