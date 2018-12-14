14/12/2018 12:04:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 14

                                                                           
Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 13-December-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            665.50p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            679.85p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            654.91p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            669.26p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc

As at close of business on 13-December-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            465.87p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            468.39p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

As at close of business on 13-December-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            357.65p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            361.88p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            353.28p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            357.51p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

As at close of business on 13-December-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            289.47p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            293.60p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 13-December-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            1730.99p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            1740.83p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            1684.64p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            1694.47p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---

Invesco Asia Trust plc

As at close of business on 13-December-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            298.56p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            303.05p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 13-December-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            193.30p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            193.68p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 13-December-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            161.28p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            161.29p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 13-December-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            103.48p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            103.77p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 13-December-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            132.81p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            133.11p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Dec
 
mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
67
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
31
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
13 Dec
PNDORA
"Carnegie bestemmer pandoras aktiekurs, basta!!Sådan udtaler en chefanalytiker sig.Carnegie har samm..
25
12 Dec
PNDORA
Stornedtur: Din profil er da lige oprettet for 6 dage siden 😎 er du en troll/bandit 😂 Stornedtur A..
22
13 Dec
DANSKE
CBS undersøgte muligheden for at droppe Danske Bank helt: Vi skal fare med lempe Kilde: https://fina..
16
12 Dec
VWS
Vestas opruster i teknologisk kapløb om fremtidens vindmølle. Vestas skruer op for investeringer i n..
16
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
16
13 Dec
PNDORA
Din skrivelse er intet andet end en omgang sludder. Det rene nonsens. Det er simpelthen ubegribelig..
15
12 Dec
VELO
  Der er som jeg ser det, kun et forhold, som kan sænke kursen betydeligt, og det er en yderligere u..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Megaputer Adds Support for a 16th Language in its Advanced Text Analysis Software
2
Teligent, Inc. Executes $120 Million Financing Agreement
3
LGI Homes Opens Three New Communities in Greater Raleigh
4
The Jewelry Exchange launches TrueRadiant™ line of Lab Grown Jewelry at $499 per carat
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (YRIV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages YRIV Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12:32
Zealand Pharma A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants
12:30
Orchard Therapeutics and SIRION Biotech Announce Licensing Agreement to Enhance Gene Therapy Manufacturing Efficiency
12:30
Radient Technologies Inc. Ready to Serve $22B U.S. Market for Hemp-Derived CBD
12:25
New Research Coverage Highlights Verisk Analytics, Fortinet, Dine Brands Global, Oppenheimer, Vericel, and Century Communities — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
12:20
Research Report Identifies Electronics for Imaging, RealPage, Intersect ENT, AeroVironment, Molina Healthcare, and Hilton Grand Vacations with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
12:18
Net Asset Value(s)
12:13
Net Asset Value(s)
12:13
Net Asset Value(s)
12:11
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 December 2018 13:02:10
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-12-14 14:02:10 - 2018-12-14 13:02:10 - 1000 - Website: OKAY