RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces December 2018 Distribution

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced a distribution of 12 cents per unit for the month of December. The distribution will be payable on January 8, 2019 to unitholders of record as at December 31, 2018.

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trust with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.7 billion at September 30, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. Our portfolio is comprised of 250 properties, including 17 development properties, with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 40 million square feet. To learn more about how we deliver real vision on solid ground, visit www.riocan.com.

