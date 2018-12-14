14/12/2018 09:21:47

Santhera Raises Gross Proceeds of CHF 23.5 Million and Secures Acquisition of Option to Vamorolone Sub-license

Pratteln, Switzerland, December 14, 2018 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (SIX: SANN) has completed its ordinary capital increase with the placement of 3,133,334 new shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilding and raised gross proceeds of CHF 

23.5

million. The proceeds will be used for the cash payment to complete the acquisition of the option for the exclusive sub-license to vamorolone.

On December 12, 2018, Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG announced the launch of an ordinary capital increase of up to 5,000,000 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 1 each to be offered through an accelerated bookbuilding.

After completion of the placement, a total of 3,133,334 shares were placed at CHF 7.50 per share. As a result of this transaction, Santhera's share capital will increase from CHF 7,527,479 to CHF 10,660,813, divided into 10,660,813 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 1 each.

The Company intends to use the CHF-equivalent of USD 20 million of the net proceeds to pay the cash component of the consideration to Idorsia for the acquisition of the option for the exclusive sub-license relating to ReveraGen's vamorolone. After payment of this cash component, Santhera will have successfully completed the option acquisition, thereby securing its exclusive sub-licensing rights to vamorolone.

Subject to certain customary exceptions, the Company has agreed that, during the period ending 90 days after the first day of trading of the new shares, the Company shall not issue or sell any Santhera shares or securities convertible into or exchangeable or exercisable for Santhera shares or warrants or other rights to purchase Santhera shares.

The Company expects that the offered shares will be listed and admitted to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange according to its International Reporting Standard on or around December 18, 2018. Payment and settlement is expected to take place on or around December 18, 2018.

To download the complete press release, follow this link: https://www.santhera.com/investors-and-media/investor-toolbox/capital-increase (country and other restrictions may apply).

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare and other diseases with high unmet medical needs. The portfolio comprises clinical stage and marketed treatments for neuro-ophthalmologic, neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases. Santhera's Raxone® (idebenone) is authorized in the European Union, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Israel for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) and is currently commercialized in more than 20 countries. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

Raxone® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:

public-relations@santhera.com or

Eva Kalias, Head External Communications

Phone: +41 78 671 98 86

eva.kalias@santhera.com

For Investors:

investor-relations@santhera.com or

Christoph Rentsch, Chief Financial Officer                                  Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors

Europe: +41 61 906 89 65                                                                US: +1 212 915 2568

christoph.rentsch@santhera.com                                                hans@lifesciadvisors.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does neither constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG nor a prospectus within the meaning of art. 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations or art. 27 et seq. of the Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors should make their decision to buy shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG solely based on the offering memorandum dated as of 12 December 2018 by Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. Investors are furthermore advised to consult their bank or financial adviser before making any investment decision. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States. The securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States.

