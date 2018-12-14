14/12/2018 21:51:08

SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Dycom Industries, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – DY

Related content
18:34 - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
13 Dec - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DY, CMCM and APHA: Levi & Korsi..
13 Dec - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Clas..

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Dycom Industries, Inc. (“Dycom” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DY) and certain of its officers.   The class action, filed in United States District Court, Southern District of Florida, and indexed under 18-cv-81480, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities, other than Defendants and their affiliates, who purchased or otherwise, acquired Dycom common stock between November 20, 2017, and August 10, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking remedies under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) , and SEC Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Dycom securities between November 20, 2017, and August 10, 2018, both dates inclusive, you have until December 24, 2018, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.   To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here to join this class action]

Dycom provides specialty contracting services through subsidiaries throughout the United States and in Canada. Dycom’s services include program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services for telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Dycom’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Dycom was highly dependent on permitting and tactical considerations for its large projects; (ii) Dycom’s permitting for its large projects was uncertain; (iii) as a result, Dycom was exposed to near-term margin pressure and absorption issues; and (iv) as a result, Dycom’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 22, 2018, Dycom disclosed, among other things, that the Company was facing margin pressure caused by the under-absorption of labor and field costs as large customer programs mobilized. It was further disclosed that Dycom expected “margins to continue to be impacted in the near term with the pressure dissipating as we gain greater momentum on these large programs.”  Following these disclosures, Dycom lowered its outlook for the full fiscal year of 2018.

On this news, the price of Dycom’s common stock declined $23.56 from a close on May 21, 2018, at $116.20 per share, to close at $92.64 per share on May 22, 2018, a decline of approximately 20.27%.

Then, on August 13, 2018, Dycom again announced disappointing results for the quarter ended July 28, 2018, and announced it would revise its financial guidance for the fiscal year 2019.  Specifically, it was revealed that Dycom’s “results were impacted by large-scale deployments that were slower than expected during the quarter, due to customer timing and tactical considerations and margins that were pressured from under-absorption of labor and field costs to the lower revenue level.”

Following this news, Dycom’s common stock price declined more than 24% to close at $68.09 per share on August 13, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 9980

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:51 DY
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Dycom Industries, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – DY
18:34 NKTR
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CWH, HON, DY, ALGN and NKTR
13 Dec CMCM
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DY, CMCM and APHA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
13 Dec CWH
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Camping World, Dycom, and Welbilt and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
12 Dec SYF
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: DY SYF GSKY NSANY TX MAR APHA CURO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
11 Dec SYF
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CWH, DY, ALGN, FIT and SYF
11 Dec DY
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Dycom Industries, Inc.
11 Dec DY
SHAREHOLDER ALERT -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline - December 24, 2018
11 Dec DY
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for Dycom Industries, Inc. Investors
10 Dec DY
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JT, OZK and DY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Megaputer Adds Support for a 16th Language in its Advanced Text Analysis Software
2
Teligent, Inc. Executes $120 Million Financing Agreement
3
The Jewelry Exchange launches TrueRadiant™ line of Lab Grown Jewelry at $499 per carat
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (YRIV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages YRIV Investors to Contact the Firm
5
LGI Homes Opens Three New Communities in Greater Raleigh

Related stock quotes

Dycom Industries Inc 53.92 -4.2% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

23:00
Paragon Announces Settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
22:55
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of McKesson Corporation - MCK
22:54
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Fitbit, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – FIT
22:46
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Cheetah Mobile Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CMCM
22:39
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – LOMA
22:35
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in The Boeing Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – BA
22:35
Stellar Acquisition III Inc. Announces New Meeting Date for the Special Meeting of Shareholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination with Phunware, Inc. and Related Transactions
22:33
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Edison International of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – EIX
22:33
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Tesaro, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – TSRO

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 December 2018 23:17:43
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-12-15 00:17:43 - 2018-12-14 23:17:43 - 1000 - Website: OKAY