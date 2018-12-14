14/12/2018 22:39:09

SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – LOMA

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA (“Loma Negra” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LOMA), its former controlling shareholder, and certain of its officers and board members (collectively, the “Defendants”). The class action, filed in United States District Court, Southern District of New York, and indexed under 18-cv-11323, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities, other than Defendants and their affiliates, who purchased or otherwise, acquired Loma Negra American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) pursuant or traceable to the F‑1 registration statement, incorporated in pari materia F-6 registration statement, and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Loma Negra’s November 2017 initial public stock offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”).

If you are a shareholder who purchased Loma Negra ADS pursuant or traceable to the company’s registration statement and IPO, you have until February 4, 2019, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here to join this class action]

Loma Negra is a South American manufacturer and distributor of cement, concrete, and other building materials.  Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Loma Negra’s ADS are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “LOMA.” 

In November 2017, Defendants commenced Loma Negra’s initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing approximately 53.5 million ADS to the investing public at $19 per share, all pursuant to the Company’s Registration Statement.

The Registration Statement contained untrue statements of material fact and omitted to state material facts both required by governing regulations and necessary to make the statements made not misleading. Foremost, the Registration Statement downplayed and misrepresented Loma Negra’s exposure to a massive, ongoing corruption scandal engulfing its majority owner, InterCement Participações S.A. The Registration Statement further misrepresented a purported increased demand for Loma Negra’s cement and other products as a result of economic growth and government funding for public works projects in Argentina, as well as the purported benefits to Loma Negra from that increased demand. The Registration Statement also misrepresented events and trends in the Argentinian economy, as well as Loma Negra’s exposure thereto.  Finally, the Registration Statement contained many references to known risks that “if” occurring “might” or “could” affect the Company, despite the fact that these “risks” had already materialized at the time of the IPO.

Loma Negra and the other Defendants went forward with the IPO with the foregoing misrepresentations and omissions in the Registration Statement.  With these misrepresentations and omissions, the IPO was extremely lucrative for Defendants, who raised more than $1 billion in gross proceeds.  When the truth of Defendants’ misrepresentations and omissions became known, the price of Loma Negra shares suffered sharp declines. 

By the commencement of this action, Loma Negra ADS traded below $11 per share, a decline of more than 40% from the offering price.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 9980

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Dec
 
mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
67
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
31
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
13 Dec
PNDORA
"Carnegie bestemmer pandoras aktiekurs, basta!!Sådan udtaler en chefanalytiker sig.Carnegie har samm..
25
12 Dec
PNDORA
Stornedtur: Din profil er da lige oprettet for 6 dage siden 😎 er du en troll/bandit 😂 Stornedtur A..
23
13 Dec
PNDORA
Din skrivelse er intet andet end en omgang sludder. Det rene nonsens. Det er simpelthen ubegribelig..
16
13 Dec
DANSKE
CBS undersøgte muligheden for at droppe Danske Bank helt: Vi skal fare med lempe Kilde: https://fina..
16
12 Dec
VWS
Vestas opruster i teknologisk kapløb om fremtidens vindmølle. Vestas skruer op for investeringer i n..
16
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
16
12 Dec
VELO
  Der er som jeg ser det, kun et forhold, som kan sænke kursen betydeligt, og det er en yderligere u..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (YRIV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages YRIV Investors to Contact the Firm
2
Ctrip Group’s Oasis Lab and Plug and Play Forge Strategic Partnership
3
CORRECTING and REPLACING - OWKIN Launches World’s Largest AI-Powered Medical Research Network
4
Alamos Gold Reports Accident at its Mulatos Mine
5
Radient Technologies Inc. Ready to Serve $22B U.S. Market for Hemp-Derived CBD

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:01
CORRECTING and REPLACING - Yield Growth Shares Commence Trading on the CSE Under Symbol “BOSS”
14 Dec
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) and Encourages XPO Investors to Contact the Firm
14 Dec
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages JNJ Investors to Contact the Firm
14 Dec
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Belmond Ltd. (BEL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages BEL Investors to Contact the Firm
14 Dec
Pretium Resources Inc.: Brucejack Approved for Production Increase to 3,800 tonnes per day
14 Dec
Paragon Announces Settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
14 Dec
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of McKesson Corporation - MCK
14 Dec
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Fitbit, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – FIT
14 Dec
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Cheetah Mobile Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CMCM

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 December 2018 01:00:11
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-12-15 02:00:11 - 2018-12-15 01:00:11 - 1000 - Website: OKAY