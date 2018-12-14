Shell and EDP Renewables joint venture wins offshore wind auction

Houston, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayflower Wind Energy LLC (Mayflower) is the provisional winner of block 0521 in today’s offshore wind auction hosted by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM). Mayflower bid $135 million for the exclusive rights to develop the federal commercial wind energy lease on the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) located off the coast of Massachusetts.

Mayflower is a 50:50 joint venture between EDPR Offshore North America LLC (EDPR) and Shell New Energies US LLC (Shell). Once constructed, the lease area could accommodate a total generation capacity of approximately 1.6 gigawatts (GW), enough to power more than 680,000 average Massachusetts homes with clean electricity each year.

“Mayflower’s entry into US offshore wind is exciting and will leverage Shell and EDPR’s years of combined wind development and offshore experience,” said John Hartnett, Director, Mayflower. “We commend BOEM on a successful bid round and look forward to working with local groups and communities to realize this opportunity.”

A growing population and rising living standards alongside the need for a reduction in greenhouse-gas emissions will require changes to the energy system. Given this changing energy landscape, Shell is seeking commercial opportunities to expand its existing electricity generation from renewable power, including offshore wind, with the aim of providing customers with more and cleaner energy.

This announcement enables EDPR to increase its growth options in the attractive offshore wind market, thereby enhancing and diversifying the company’s long-term profitable growth options while maintaining a balanced risk profile.

Mayflower will begin working to complete a site assessment plan and initiate formal development efforts on the site, and subject to a positive final investment decision, could bring the wind farm into operation by the mid-2020s.

Shell aims to make electricity a significant part of its business, from generating it to buying, selling and supplying electricity directly to customers. Our New Energies business is seeking to leverage the company’s strengths in fast-growing and commercial parts of the energy industry, such as offshore wind in the USA.

Shell first entered the onshore wind business in the USA in 2001. Today, we have interests in five onshore wind power projects in North America and one offshore wind farm in Europe. In total, our share of the energy capacity from these projects is more than 400 megawatts (MW). Shell also has a 20% interest in the Blauwwind consortium that will build and operate the Borssele 3 and 4 wind farms off the Dutch coast. The wind farms are designed to have a total installed capacity of 731.5MW, enough to power around 825,000 Dutch households.

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR) is a global leader in the renewable energy sector and the world’s fourth-largest wind energy producer. With a sound development pipeline, first class assets and market-leading operating capacity, EDPR has undergone exceptional development in recent years and is currently present in 13 markets (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Greece, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the UK and the US). Energias de Portugal, S.A. (“EDP”), the principal shareholder of EDPR, is a global energy company and a leader in value creation, innovation and sustainability. EDP has been a Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 11 consecutive years. For further information, visit www.edpr.com.

EDP Renewables North America LLC (“EDPR NA”) and its subsidiaries develop, construct, own, and operate wind farms and solar parks throughout North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 46 wind farms, five solar parks, and 13 regional and development offices across North America, EDPR NA has developed more than 6,300 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 5,700 MW of renewable energy projects. EDPR NA is owned by EDP Renováveis, S.A. (EDPR). For more information, visit www.edprnorthamerica.com.

