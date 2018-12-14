14/12/2018 12:00:00

SoftServe Achieves Machine Learning Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Program

Google Cloud recognizes SoftServe’s technical proficiency and proven success

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announces it achieved the Machine Learning Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Premier Partner Program. The Partner Specialization affirms SoftServe’s expertise and success building customer solutions in the machine learning field using Google Cloud Platform (GCP) technology.

The Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program is designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that demonstrate technical proficiency in the specialized solution and service areas. Specifically, the Machine Learning Specialization demonstrates SoftServe’s expertise in data exploration, preprocessing, model training, model evaluation, model deployment, online prediction, and Google Cloud’s pre-trained machine learning APIs.

“We teach machines to learn, read, see and understand business data, and make accurate predictions across virtually all industry verticals to solve the ‘human’ types of problems by digitally mimicking the power of the human brain,” said Serge Haziyev, senior vice president for advanced technology at SoftServe. “Our machine learning and cloud computing expertise makes us a solid development partner and go-to-resource for opportunities on Google Cloud. The Machine Learning Partner Specialization validates our success in providing clients with cutting-edge technology solutions that prepare them for the future.”

SoftServe joined the Google Cloud Partner Program in April 2017 and became a Google Cloud Premier Partner in August 2018, having completed extensive technical training and successfully delivered numerous complex implementations on GCP. To date, SoftServe has 150 GCP professional certifications.

SoftServe Logo

