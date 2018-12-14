14/12/2018 19:28:49

The Eye Care Institute Installs Clearwave Kiosks for Patient Registration and Insurance Eligibility

LOUISVILLE, KY, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eye Care Institute, located at 1536 Story Avenue in Louisville, KY went live on Clearwave Corporation’s patient access solutions including self-service registration and eligibility verification via kiosk, desktop and mobile pre-check™ in September of this year. The practice has been in operation since 1984 and performs over 1,500 surgical procedures, 1,000 LASIK and other laser procedures and has over 36,000 office visits per year.

Mark Prussian, CEO of The Eye Care Institute and author of the recently published Amazon best-selling book, “One Eye or Two: Insider Secrets To Help You Choose The Right LASIK Surgeon”  stated:

“We knew we wanted a kiosk and a company that could integrate with Nextech. However, when we selected Clearwave we achieved so much more than we originally envisioned. We are getting considerably more data. Patients are updating their own data resulting in cleaner claims and faster payment. Patient resistance to the kiosk is near to zero as 93% of our patients are checking in at the kiosk upon arrival at our practice and 30% of our patients are doing their initial check-in on their own devices in advance of their appointment using Clearwave’s mobile solution. Overall, we’ve seen dramatic improvements in patient registration, billing and eligibility efficiency.”

Clearwave Chief Revenue Officer, Shaun Priest said “Clearwave’s mission is to revolutionize the patient experience while simultaneously improving operational workflow and revenue cycle. Our self-service and insurance eligibility solutions create efficiencies that help both the patient and the healthcare provider see major changes immediately.” Priest continued, “We salute Mark Prussian and his team for their outstanding leadership in patient self-service. Their results speak for themselves, including reducing average check-in times to just 2 minutes and 34 seconds with our kiosk and reducing their claims rejections by over 60% within the first month with our Enterprise Eligibility™.”

Through the strength of Clearwave’s integration, Clearwave exchanges patient data with over different 40 electronic health records.  Clearwave then references this patient information with their Clearwave unique patient identifier and national databases to ensure that the most accurate and up-to-date patient data is used when verifying plan benefits and submitting insurance claims. Once the patient has been recognized,

Clearwave’s unique patient identifier is part of a comprehensive portfolio of self-service and eligibility solutions that enhance an organization’s existing systems while improving current processes. Clearwave allows healthcare organizations to improve patient data, lower healthcare administration costs, comply with federal and state regulations and improve the patient experience.

About Clearwave

Clearwave is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the leading provider of Patient Information Exchange software, kiosk, mobile, and desktop self-service solutions. Clearwave’s Patient Information Exchange software integrates with healthcare provider existing systems and processes to verify patient demographics, insurance and payment information resulting in improved cash flow and administrative processes while enhancing patient experiences. Please visit www.clearwaveinc.com for more information.

About The Eye Care Institute

The Eye Care Institute offers all eye services including LASIK, laser cataract surgery, ReSTOR lenses for distance and near vision and many other vision correction options. They offer laser surgery for medical eye conditions as well as care and surgery all eye diseases including cataractglaucomadiabetic eye disease and macular degeneration. They perform advanced corneal transplants. They also offer routine and family eye exams and contact lens exams. The Eye Care Institute is the largest ophthalmic clinical trials center in the region with nine of their pharmaceuticals or devices gaining FDA approval. 

To learn more about the Eye Care Institute visit www.eyecareinstitue.com

Attachments

  • Mark Prussian coat and tie

    • Jennifer Sparks

    Clearwave Corporation

    7707715348

    jsparks@clearwaveinc.com

    Mark Prussian

    The Eye Care Institute

    502-589-1500

    m.prussian@eyecareinstitute.com

    Clearwave's table top kiosk at The Eye Care Institute in Louisville, KY.

    Mark Prussian is the CEO of The Eye Care Institute.

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    11 Dec
     
    mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
    67
    10 Dec
    VELO
    Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
    31
    08 Dec
    VELO
    Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
    27
    13 Dec
    PNDORA
    "Carnegie bestemmer pandoras aktiekurs, basta!!Sådan udtaler en chefanalytiker sig.Carnegie har samm..
    25
    12 Dec
    PNDORA
    Stornedtur: Din profil er da lige oprettet for 6 dage siden 😎 er du en troll/bandit 😂 Stornedtur A..
    23
    13 Dec
    PNDORA
    Din skrivelse er intet andet end en omgang sludder. Det rene nonsens. Det er simpelthen ubegribelig..
    16
    13 Dec
    DANSKE
    CBS undersøgte muligheden for at droppe Danske Bank helt: Vi skal fare med lempe Kilde: https://fina..
    16
    12 Dec
    VWS
    Vestas opruster i teknologisk kapløb om fremtidens vindmølle. Vestas skruer op for investeringer i n..
    16
    10 Dec
     
    Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
    16
    12 Dec
    VELO
      Der er som jeg ser det, kun et forhold, som kan sænke kursen betydeligt, og det er en yderligere u..
    15

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
    07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
    04 Dec - Total voting rights
    27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    Megaputer Adds Support for a 16th Language in its Advanced Text Analysis Software
    2
    Teligent, Inc. Executes $120 Million Financing Agreement
    3
    Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (YRIV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages YRIV Investors to Contact the Firm
    4
    The Jewelry Exchange launches TrueRadiant™ line of Lab Grown Jewelry at $499 per carat
    5
    LGI Homes Opens Three New Communities in Greater Raleigh

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    21:15
    Simmons First National Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
    21:15
    Larson Electronics Releases 25000W Portable Explosion Proof Forced Fan Heater, 480V, 43’ Air Throw
    21:10
    Monolithic Power Systems Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend
    21:05
    Fluidigm Announces Closing of Public Offering of 9,372,500 Shares of Common Stock Including Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares
    21:02
    Supernus Announces FDA Approval of sNDA to Expand Oxtellar XR® Label to Include Monotherapy
    20:50
    UPDATE - Retrotope Announces First Dosing of RT001 in patients with Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy (INAD)
    20:42
    Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages USX Investors to Contact the Firm
    20:41
    PURA – Puration, Inc. Announces 100 Pallet Telluride Happy Water Order And Marketing Campaign
    20:23
    UCHealth provides record $854 million in community benefits including $359 million in uncompensated care

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    14 December 2018 21:35:08
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-14 22:35:08 - 2018-12-14 21:35:08 - 1000 - Website: OKAY