The Eye Care Institute Installs Clearwave Kiosks for Patient Registration and Insurance Eligibility

LOUISVILLE, KY, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eye Care Institute, located at 1536 Story Avenue in Louisville, KY went live on Clearwave Corporation’s patient access solutions including self-service registration and eligibility verification via kiosk, desktop and mobile pre-check™ in September of this year. The practice has been in operation since 1984 and performs over 1,500 surgical procedures, 1,000 LASIK and other laser procedures and has over 36,000 office visits per year.

Mark Prussian, CEO of The Eye Care Institute and author of the recently published Amazon best-selling book, “One Eye or Two: Insider Secrets To Help You Choose The Right LASIK Surgeon” stated:

“We knew we wanted a kiosk and a company that could integrate with Nextech. However, when we selected Clearwave we achieved so much more than we originally envisioned. We are getting considerably more data. Patients are updating their own data resulting in cleaner claims and faster payment. Patient resistance to the kiosk is near to zero as 93% of our patients are checking in at the kiosk upon arrival at our practice and 30% of our patients are doing their initial check-in on their own devices in advance of their appointment using Clearwave’s mobile solution. Overall, we’ve seen dramatic improvements in patient registration, billing and eligibility efficiency.”

Clearwave Chief Revenue Officer, Shaun Priest said “Clearwave’s mission is to revolutionize the patient experience while simultaneously improving operational workflow and revenue cycle. Our self-service and insurance eligibility solutions create efficiencies that help both the patient and the healthcare provider see major changes immediately.” Priest continued, “We salute Mark Prussian and his team for their outstanding leadership in patient self-service. Their results speak for themselves, including reducing average check-in times to just 2 minutes and 34 seconds with our kiosk and reducing their claims rejections by over 60% within the first month with our Enterprise Eligibility™.”

Through the strength of Clearwave’s integration, Clearwave exchanges patient data with over different 40 electronic health records. Clearwave then references this patient information with their Clearwave unique patient identifier and national databases to ensure that the most accurate and up-to-date patient data is used when verifying plan benefits and submitting insurance claims. Once the patient has been recognized,

Clearwave’s unique patient identifier is part of a comprehensive portfolio of self-service and eligibility solutions that enhance an organization’s existing systems while improving current processes. Clearwave allows healthcare organizations to improve patient data, lower healthcare administration costs, comply with federal and state regulations and improve the patient experience.

Clearwave is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the leading provider of Patient Information Exchange software, kiosk, mobile, and desktop self-service solutions. Clearwave’s Patient Information Exchange software integrates with healthcare provider existing systems and processes to verify patient demographics, insurance and payment information resulting in improved cash flow and administrative processes while enhancing patient experiences. Please visit www.clearwaveinc.com for more information.

The Eye Care Institute offers all eye services including LASIK , laser cataract surgery, ReSTOR lenses for distance and near vision and many other vision correction options. They offer laser surgery for medical eye conditions as well as care and surgery all eye diseases including cataract , glaucoma , diabetic eye disease and macular degeneration . They perform advanced corneal transplants. They also offer routine and family eye exams and contact lens exams . The Eye Care Institute is the largest ophthalmic clinical trials center in the region with nine of their pharmaceuticals or devices gaining FDA approval.

