The Marquie Group Commences CBD Skin Nutrition Product Development With Premier Formulator

Sample batch of 6 SKU’s expected in January 2019 from beauty product leader Cosmetic Development Systems

Las Vegas, NV, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Radio syndication and health/wellness company, The Marquie Group, formerly known as Music of Your Life, Inc. (OTCPINK: MYLI) today announced a development partnership for its initial slate of CBD infused skin and outer nutrition products with leading product developer, Cosmetic Development Systems, Inc. of Newbury Park, CA.

The turnkey R&D and manufacturing company will apply its expertise to The Marquie Group’s concept formulation, development and manufacturing of its CBD and non-CBD skin care products.

All products will feature unique formulations of top-quality ingredients meant to impart skin health that comes from improved amino-acid balance and CBD nutrition.

The products will be launched under the Whim and a Dare umbrella, the Company’s unique nutritional and beauty brand conceived and managed by 18-year Herbalife beauty expert Jacquie Carter, that instills “Inner Health and Outer Beauty” with a line of products that help fill in the nutritional gaps that come with a modern, hectic lifestyle.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is being increasingly recognized as a powerful health supplement with the potential to reduce anxiety and improved overall well-being without the psychoactive effects of THC.

Containing a broad spectrum of amino acids critical to skin function, CBD has the potential to mitigate environmental skin damage that leads to premature aging, eczema and can combat chronic skin disorders such as psoriasis.

“We have formulated and manufactured some of the most well-known and prominent brands in the beauty industry,” commented Greg Steele, Director of Operations at Cosmetic Development Systems.

The Marquie Group also plans a slate of unique CBD infused beauty drinks it expects to be in development within the first quarter of 2019.

“We’re just thrilled to partner with an industry leader such as Cosmetic Development Systems who shares our strategic vision,” commented Ms. Carter. “They wasted no time in starting work and we’re pleased to see such fast progress in getting the products formulated.”

About The Marquie Group

The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCPINK:MYLI), formerly known as Music of Your Life, Inc., owns and operates 2 businesses:

Music of Your Life, the nation’s longest-running, nationally syndicated music radio network broadcast nationwide and internationally to a worldwide audience on the Internet, and;

Whim and a Dare, led by former Director, Worldwide Training and Education for Herbalife Nutrition, Jacquie Carter, is a direct-to-consumer, health and beauty products platform with a pipeline of innovative solutions to pervasive wellness concerns: anxiety, anti-aging, low-energy, sleeplessness, and stress that use advanced formulations of plant-based, amino-acid and CBD alternatives to chemical ingredients.

Products planned for mid-2019 launch include CBD-infused beauty masks, invigorating facial serums, and beauty and wellness drinks, each with unique, skin and complexion enhancing properties.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statements are material.

Investor and Media Inquiries

Marc Angell, CEO

800-351-3021

marc@musicofyourlife.com