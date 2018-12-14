14/12/2018 17:01:00

Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, December 14

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:14 December 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):28,391
Highest price paid per share (pence):23.9500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):23.5500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):23.8038

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,399,638,113 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury.  This figure 1,399,638,113 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

14 December 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price

(pence per share)

Time of transaction

Trading venue

824

23.90

16:27:01

London Stock Exchange

4482

23.90

16:23:49

London Stock Exchange

12168

23.95

16:10:23

London Stock Exchange

1320

23.65

14:16:10

London Stock Exchange

468

23.65

13:30:32

London Stock Exchange

463

23.65

12:59:23

London Stock Exchange

715

23.65

12:58:53

London Stock Exchange

495

23.65

12:56:22

London Stock Exchange

1366

23.65

12:40:22

London Stock Exchange

6090

23.55

10:12:20

London Stock Exchange

-ends-

