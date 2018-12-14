14/12/2018 12:00:00

Ubiquitech Software Corp. Engages Law Firm to Officially File for Name Change to HempLife Today

Denver, CO, Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC: UBQU), is formally announcing to shareholders that it has retained a law firm to officially file a name change to HempLife Today™.

The Company believes that due to the new positive federal legislation under the new 2018 Farm Bill, expected to be signed into law this month, and the growing HempLife Today™ brand of CannazALL™  CBD products, the time has come to officially change the Company name to HempLife Today™, and the new symbol will be announced once approved.

The Company has retained the services of a legal team that specializes in name changes for OTC stock companies, and is now working with this team to expedite the said name change as quickly as possible.

CEO James Ballas stated, “We have always wanted to change our name to HempLife Today for many very obvious reasons. However, because of the need to protect the Company in a legally challenging product field, the desire to protect the Company and shareholders in case legislation did not fall positively in the industry, and the necessity to have other income streams for the Company if needed, the name change decision was put on hold until now. So, we are now extremely excited to make this announcement that we are committed to becoming one hundred percent HempLife Today, now, and in the future, and our complete Company focus will be on making HempLife Today the finest in the industry.”

The Company will not be pursuing its CryptoBuy division at this time and all Company resources will be used by HempLife Today™. In addition, Blue Crush Marketing Group, the in-house marketing Company that creates advertising campaigns for HempLife Today™, will remain in place but will not be part of the new publicly traded symbol, as the Company wants shareholders to know the complete commitment it has to the new HempLife Today™ brand.

COO Luke Dreyer stated, “I really consider our name change to be the biggest announcement the Company has made to date, and this should get shareholders excited as well. Because, we will now be operating in a totally legal space with no confusion or blurred lines, and our Company name will now reflect what we do. We are HempLife Today.”

The Company will keep shareholders informed on the progress of the name change to HempLife Today™, and also the new trading symbol that is granted. The Company will also keep shareholders informed on all Company progress as it moves into 2019 with a full commitment to what will be a potential 20 billion dollar industry by 2022.

About Ubiquitech Software Corp

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries, is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, DirectResponse (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiaries HempLifeToday™ and CryptoBuy.com

About HempLife Today™

HempLifeToday™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life-enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers, HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include; Its popular CBD Tinctures, Concentrated Oils, GelCaps, Skin Salve, e-liquid, and CannazALL Pets™ CBD products all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

Contact / Investor relations

IR@UbiquitechSoftware.com

