Werner Driver Quinton Ward Wins 2018 Driving for Excellence Award

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics company, is pleased to announce professional driver Quinton Ward as the winner of the 2018 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award. Ward received a fully-loaded Kenworth T-680 during the announcement ceremony at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D. C.

“We’re very proud of Quinton, and Werner benefits every day from his outstanding professionalism, safety and dedication,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “We congratulate him on this outstanding recognition and thank him for being an excellent representative for the transportation industry.”

Ward served his country for five years in the United States Army until he was injured and medically retired in 2010. Ward completed a vocational rehabilitation program through the Department of Veterans Affairs, which provided him the tools and resources to begin his career as a professional truck driver in 2017.

The Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award was established in 2016 by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes Program, Kenworth and FASTPORT as part of an overall effort to curb the driver shortage and create immediate jobs for transitioning military service members. One winner is selected each year among veterans, guard members and reservists who successfully transition to the trucking industry following military service. Werner will honor Ward’s achievement in a special on-field ceremony during the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland on Dec. 31.

